NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending April 3, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

2. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. “THE RED BOOK” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown).

The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

4. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

5. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “artificial friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

6. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. “WIN” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central).

Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

8. “LIFE AFTER DEATH” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler).

In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

9. “THE LOST APOTHECARY” by Sarah Penner (Park Row).

An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

10. “SUNFLOWER SISTERS” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine).

During the Civil War, sisters Georgeanna and Eliza join the war effort together while sisters Jemma and Patience are enslaved on separate plantations.

11. “ETERNAL” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam).

Three people involved in a love triangle find everything they hold dear is tested as Mussolini’s power grows and laws change in Rome.

12. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

13. “OF WOMEN AND SALT” by Gabriela Garcia (Flatiron).

Jeanette, the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, takes in the daughter of a neighbor detained by ICE and seeks to learn about her own family history.

14. “WE BEGIN AT THE END” by Chris Whitaker (Holt).

Trouble might start for the chief of police and a self-proclaimed outlaw teenager when a man is released from prison.

15. “A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury).

This is the fifth book in “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. Nesta Archeron is forced into close quarters with a warrior named Cassian.

NONFICTION

1. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

2. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

3. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. “THE BEAUTY OF LIVING TWICE” by Sharon Stone (Knopf).

The actress and human rights activist recounts her childhood difficulties and biggest accomplishments.

5. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

6. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

7. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

8. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

9. “THIS IS THE FIRE” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown).

The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

10. “A WORLD ON THE WING” by Scott Weidensaul (Norton).

This book explores the navigational and physiological undertakings performed by billions of birds as they circumnavigate the globe.

11. “JUST AS I AM” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins),

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

12. “HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER” by Bill Gates (Knopf).

Bill Gates presents a prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

13. “ROCK ME ON THE WATER” by Ronald Brownstein (Harper).

A look at how popular culture was affected by what happened in Los Angeles in 1974 in movies, music, television and politics.

14. “BREATH” by James Nestor (Riverhead).

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

15. “THE MARATHON DON’T STOP” by Rob Kenner (Atria).

A biography of the late hip hop mogul and artist Nipsey Hussle.