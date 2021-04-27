NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending April 10, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

2. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. “GOOD COMPANY” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco).

The foundation of a marriage between actors is shaken when they reunite with an old friend who is now a TV star.

5. “THE RED BOOK” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown).

The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

6. “FIRST PERSON SINGULAR” by Haruki Murakami (Knopf).

A collection of eight short stories on love, childhood and memory.

7. “NORTHERN SPY” by Flynn Berry (Viking).

The sister of a BBC producer may have joined the Irish Republican Army.

8. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

9. “WIN” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central).

Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

10. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “artificial friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

11. “YOU LOVE ME” by Caroline Kepnes (Random House).

The third book in the “You” series. Joe becomes interested in a librarian who appears to be too busy for him.

12. “LIFE AFTER DEATH” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler).

In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

13. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

14. “ETERNAL” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam).

Three people involved in a love triangle find everything they hold dear is tested as Mussolini’s power grows and laws change in Rome.

15. “THE LOST APOTHECARY” by Sarah Penner (Park Row).

An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

NONFICTION

1. “BROKEN HORSES” by Brandi Carlile (Crown).

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter recounts difficulties during her formative years and her hard-won successes.

2. “FINDING FREEDOM” by Erin French. (Celadon)

A memoir by the chef and owner of the Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine.

3. “BROKEN” by Jenny Lawson (Holt).

The humorist maps out her mental and physical health journey.

4. “BEAUTIFUL THINGS” by Hunter Biden (Gallery).

The lawyer and artist, who is the son of the president, details tragedies within his family and his path to sobriety.

5. “THE LIGHT OF DAYS” by Judy Batalion. (Morrow)

How Jewish women in Poland turned Jewish youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis and helped build systems of underground bunkers.

6. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

7. “THE GOD EQUATION” by Michio Kaku (Doubleday).

The theoretical physicist explains the controversy around the synthesis of the theory of relativity and quantum theory.

8. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

9. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

10. “THIS IS THE FIRE” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown).

The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

12. “PHILIP ROTH” by Blake Bailey (Norton).

A look at the life and work of the renowned novelist and short-story writer, based on his archive and interviews with his colleagues.

13. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

14. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

15. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.