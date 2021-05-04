NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending April 17, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “OCEAN PREY” by John Sandford (Putnam).

The 31st book in the Prey series. When federal officers are killed, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers team up to investigate matters.

2. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

3. “THE DEVIL’S HAND” by Jack Carr (Emily Bestler/Atria).

The fourth book in the Terminal List series. James Reece is given a top-secret CIA mission.

4. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

5. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

6. “THE RED BOOK” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown).

The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

7. “THE GOOD SISTER” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s).

Past secrets come up when Fern decides to pay back her twin sister, Rose, by having a baby for her.

8. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

10. “STARGAZER” by Anne Hillerman (Harper).

Can Leaphorn give Chee and Manuelito the guidance they need to find the justice they seek?

11. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “artificial friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

12. “WHEN THE STARS GO DARK” by Paula McLain (Ballantine).

Personal tragedy ushers a missing persons detective back to where she grew up and onto a new case.

13. “GOOD COMPANY” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco).

The foundation of a marriage between actors is shaken when they reunite with an old friend who is now a TV star.

14. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

15. “NORTHERN SPY” by Flynn Berry (Viking).

The sister of a BBC producer may have joined the Irish Republican Army.

NONFICTION

1. “ON THE HOUSE” by John Boehner. (St. Martin’s)

The former speaker of the House reflects on his time in Washington, key political figures and the current state of the Republican Party.

2. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

3. “BROKEN HORSES” by Brandi Carlile (Crown).

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter recounts difficulties during her formative years and her hard-won successes.

4. “EMPIRE OF PAIN” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday).

A portrait of the Sackler family, known for their philanthropy toward institutions around the world and their involvement with Valium and OxyContin.

5. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

6. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

7. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

8. “BROKEN” by Jenny Lawson (Holt).

The humorist maps out her mental and physical health journey.

9. “FINDING FREEDOM” by Erin French (Celadon).

A memoir by the chef and owner of the Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine.

10. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

11. “BEAUTIFUL THINGS” by Hunter Biden (Gallery).

The lawyer and artist, who is the son of President Joe Biden, details tragedies within his family and his path to sobriety.

12. “THE GOD EQUATION” by Michio Kaku (Doubleday).

The theoretical physicist explains the controversy around the synthesis of the theory of relativity and quantum theory.

13. “THE LIGHT OF DAYS” by Judy Batalion (Morrow).

How Jewish women in Poland turned Jewish youth groups into resistance cells to fight the Nazis and helped build systems of underground bunkers.

14. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

15. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.