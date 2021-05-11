NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending April 24, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “A GAMBLING MAN” by David Baldacci (Grand Central).

Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to be an apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

2. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

3. “OCEAN PREY” by John Sandford (Putnam).

The 31st book in the Prey series. When federal officers are killed, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers team up to investigate matters.

4. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

5. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

6. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventures Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “artificial friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

8. “LOVER UNVEILED” by J.R. Ward (Gallery).

The 19th book in the Black Dagger Brotherhood series. Sahvage and Mae fight against what she unleashed.

9. “THE RED BOOK” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown).

The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

10. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

11. “THE GOOD SISTER” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s).

Past secrets come up when Fern decides to pay back her twin sister, Rose, by having a baby for her.

12. “THE MAN WHO LIVED UNDERGROUND” by Richard Wright (Library of America).

A previously unpublished novel by the author of “Native Son,” with an afterword by his grandson Malcolm Wright. A black man named Fred Daniels is tortured by the police until he confesses to a crime he did not commit.

13. “WIN” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central).

Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

14. “THE LOST APOTHECARY” by Sarah Penner (Park Row).

An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

15. “GOOD COMPANY” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco).

The foundation of a marriage between actors is shaken when they reunite with an old friend who is now a TV star.

NONFICTION

1. “OUT OF MANY, ONE” by George W. Bush (Crown).

The former president presents his 43 portraits of men and women who have immigrated to the United States.

2. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

3. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

4. “ON THE HOUSE” by John Boehner. (St. Martin’s)

The former speaker of the House reflects on his time in Washington, key political figures and the current state of the Republican Party.

5. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

6. “BROKEN HORSES” by Brandi Carlile (Crown).

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter recounts difficulties during her formative years and her hard-won successes.

7. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

8. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

9. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. “BLOOD AND TREASURE” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s).

11. “F*** IT, I’LL START TOMORROW” by Action Bronson as told to Rachel Wharton (Abrams Image).

The chef-turned-rapper shares his journey to improved fitness.

12. “GOODBYE, AGAIN” by Jonny Sun (Harper Perennial).

A collection of personal essays on anxiety, loneliness and productivity.

13. “MADAM SPEAKER” by Susan Page (Twelve).

Based on numerous interviews, the USA Today Washington bureau chief profiles the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

14. “BROKEN” by Jenny Lawson (Holt).

The humorist maps out her mental and physical health journey.

15. “EMPIRE OF PAIN” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday).

A portrait of the Sackler family, known for their philanthropy toward institutions around the world and their involvement with Valium and OxyContin.

