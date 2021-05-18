NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending May 1, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

2. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

3. “FINDING ASHLEY” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

Two estranged sisters — one a former bestselling author, the other a nun — reconnect as one searches for the child the other gave up.

4. “A GAMBLING MAN” by David Baldacci (Grand Central).

Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to be an apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

5. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

6. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. “OCEAN PREY” by John Sandford (Putnam).

The 31st book in the Prey series. When federal officers are killed, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers team up to investigate matters.

8. “WHEREABOUTS” by Jhumpa Lahiri. (Knopf)

A woman who feels lost in life finds solace in the city she calls home and gets a new outlook while visiting the sea.

9. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

10. “THRAWN ASCENDANCY: GREATER GOOD” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey).

In this “Star Wars” saga, Thrawn and the Expansionary Defense Fleet discover how their enemy truly operates.

11. “A DISTANT SHORE” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria).

A secret agent with the FBI and a young woman betrothed by her father to a drug lord pretend to be in love for a mission.

12. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

13. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “artificial friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

14. “FUGITIVE TELEMETRY” by Martha Wells (Tor.com).

The sixth book in the Murderbot Diaries series. When a dead body turns up on Preservation Station, Murderbot must speak to humans.

15. “REUNION BEACH” by Elin Hilderbrand et al (Morrow).

A collection of stories and other writing inspired by the work of the late author Dorothea Benton Frank.

NONFICTION

1. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

2. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

3. “YOU ARE YOUR BEST THING,” edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown (Random House).

An anthology of writing on the black experience and shame resilience.

4. “HOW Y’ALL DOING?” by Leslie Jordan (Morrow).

A collection of essays by the Emmy-winning actor who became a viral sensation without knowing what that phrase meant at the time.

5. “OUT OF MANY, ONE” by George W. Bush (Crown).

The former president presents his 43 portraits of men and women who have immigrated to the United States.

6. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

7. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

8. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

9. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

10. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

11. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

12. “ANTITRUST” by Amy Klobuchar (Knopf).

The senior senator from Minnesota suggests ways to deal with monopolies, promote business competition and encourage innovation.

13. “MADAM SPEAKER” by Susan Page (Twelve).

Based on numerous interviews, the USA Today Washington bureau chief profiles the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

14. “EMPIRE OF PAIN” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday).

A portrait of the Sackler family, known for their philanthropy toward institutions around the world and their involvement with Valium and OxyContin.

15. “ON THE HOUSE” by John Boehner (St. Martin’s).

The former speaker of the House reflects on his time in Washington, key political figures and the current state of the Republican Party.

