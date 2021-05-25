NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending May 8, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

2. “21ST BIRTHDAY” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown).

The 21st book in the Women’s Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.

3. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

4. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

5. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.\

6. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

7. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.\

8. “A GAMBLING MAN” by David Baldacci (Grand Central).

Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to be an apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

9. “FINDING ASHLEY” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

Two estranged sisters — one a former bestselling author, the other a nun — reconnect as one searches for the child the other gave up.

10. “THE NEWCOMER” by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s)

After discovering her sister dead, Letty Carnahan drives away with her niece and finds potential trouble with a police detective at a Florida motel.

11. “SUMMER ON THE BLUFFS” by Sunny Hostin (Morrow).

Amelia Vaux Tanner plans to give a cottage in a black beach community to one of her three favorite guests.

12. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

13. “HOUR OF THE WITCH” by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday).

In 1662 Boston, a young Puritan woman seeks to escape from a cruel husband and rumors that might mean her death.

14. “GREAT CIRCLE” by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf).

An actress immerses herself in the role of a pioneering female aviator who disappeared in Antarctica.

15. “OCEAN PREY” by John Sandford (Putnam).

The 31st book in the Prey series. When federal officers are killed, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers team up to investigate matters.

NONFICTION

1. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the U.S. during the 20th century.

2. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

3. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Norton).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19.

4. “FINDING THE MOTHER TREE” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf).

An ecologist describes ways trees communicate, cooperate and compete.

5. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

6. “PERSIST” by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan/Holt).

The senior senator from Massachusetts shares six influential perspectives that shaped her life and advocacy.

7. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

8. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

9. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

10. “YOU ARE YOUR BEST THING,” edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown (Random House).

An anthology of writing on the black experience and shame resilience.

11. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

12. “OUT OF MANY, ONE” by George W. Bush (Crown).

The former president presents his 43 portraits of men and women who have immigrated to the United States.

13. “THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH” by Josh Hawley (Regnery).

The Republican senator from Missouri gives his assessment of Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

14. “ON JUNETEENTH” by Annette Gordon-Reed (Liveright).

The Pulitzer Prize winner weaves together American history with personal memoir to show the importance of events on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.

15. “THE WRECKAGE OF MY PRESENCE” by Casey Wilson (Harper).

Essays by the actress and comedian on the ups and downs of womanhood and motherhood.

Copyright 2021 by the New York Times Company.