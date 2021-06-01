NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending May 15, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday).

When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk, Avery Keene, must unravel the clues of a controversial case.

2. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

3. “21ST BIRTHDAY” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown).

The 21st book in the Women’s Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.

4. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

5. “THAT SUMMER” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria).

Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there was more to this accident.

6. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

7. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

9. “A GAMBLING MAN” by David Baldacci (Grand Central).

Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to be an apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

10. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

11. “THE DEVIL MAY DANCE” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown).

The second book in the “Charlie and Margaret Marder Mystery” series. Attorney General Robert Kennedy asks the Marders to look into a threat, which brings them into contact with the Rat Pack and the Church of Scientology.

12. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

13. “FINDING ASHLEY” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

Two estranged sisters — one a former bestselling author, the other a nun — reconnect as one searches for the child the other gave up.

14. “THE SUMMER OF LOST AND FOUND” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery).

The seventh book in the Beach House series. A love triangle is complicated by COVID-19.

15. “THE NEWCOMER” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s).

After discovering her sister dead, Letty Carnahan drives away with her niece and finds potential trouble with a police detective at a Florida motel.

NONFICTION

1. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the U.S. during the 20th century.

2. “YEARBOOK” by Seth Rogen. (Crown)

A collection of personal essays by the actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

3. “BILLIE EILISH” by Billie Eilish (Grand Central).

A memoir by the Grammy-winning recording artist.

4. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

5. “BRAT” by Andrew McCarthy. (Grand Central)

The travel writer and television director describes coming of age in the New York area and starring in iconic 1980s movie roles. Mr. McCarthy’s films varied from “Mannequin” to “Pretty in Pink” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

6. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Norton).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19.

7. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

8. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

9. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

11. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

12. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Break

13. “THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH” by Eddie Jaku (Harper).

A memoir by a survivor, now 101, of a concentration camp in Auschwitz.

14. “FINDING THE MOTHER TREE” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf).

An ecologist describes ways trees communicate, cooperate and compete.

15. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

