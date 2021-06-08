NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending May 22, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

2. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

3. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

4. “WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday).

When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk, Avery Keene, must unravel the clues of a controversial case.

5. “21ST BIRTHDAY” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown).

The 21st book in the Women’s Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.

6 “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

7. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. “THAT SUMMER” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria).

Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there was more to this accident.

9. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

10. “A GAMBLING MAN” by David Baldacci (Grand Central).

Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to be an apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

11. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

12. “THE DEVIL MAY DANCE” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown).

The second book in the “Charlie and Margaret Marder Mystery” series. Attorney General Robert Kennedy asks the Marders to look into a threat, which brings them into contact with the Rat Pack and the Church of Scientology.

13. “THE PLOT” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon).

Jacob Finch Bonner sells a story that wasn’t his to tell and finds out more about its source.

14. “WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY” by Lauren Weisberger. (Random House)

The lives of two sisters — a morning show anchor and a stay-at-home helicopter parent — start to unravel when a small lie forces resentments to the surface.

15. “FINDING ASHLEY” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

Two estranged sisters — one a former bestselling author, the other a nun — reconnect as one searches for the child the other gave up.

NONFICTION

1. “THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED” by John Green (Dutton).

A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

2. “ZERO FAIL” by Carol Leonnig (Random House).

The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner brings to light the secrets, scandals and shortcomings of the Secret Service.

3. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the U.S. during the 20th century.

4. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

5. “NOISE” by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark).

This is a look at what might cause variability in judgments that should be identical and potential ways to remedy this.

6. “YEARBOOK” by Seth Rogen. (Crown)

A collection of personal essays by the actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

7. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

8. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Norton).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19.

9. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

10. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

11. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

12. “FACING THE MOUNTAIN” by Daniel James Brown (Viking).

The story of four Japanese-American families, who faced bigotry, and their sons, who volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team during World War II.

13. “BREAKING THE NEWS” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions).

The editor-in-chief of Breitbart News gives his views on establishment media.

14. “BILLIE EILISH” by Billie Eilish (Grand Central).

A memoir by the Grammy-winning recording artist.

15. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

