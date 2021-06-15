NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending May 29, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “LEGACY” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s).

Threats put in rhymes and sent from shifting locations escalate as the daughter of a successful fitness celebrity’s own yoga business grows.

2. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

3. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

4. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

5. “WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday).

When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk, Avery Keene, must unravel the clues of a controversial case.

6. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

8. “THAT SUMMER” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria).

Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there was more to this accident.

9. “THE SABOTEURS” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam).

The 12th book in the Isaac Bell Adventure series. An assassination attempt reveals a deeper plot at the Panama Canal.

10. “21ST BIRTHDAY” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown).

The 21st book in the Women’s Murder Club series. New evidence changes the investigation of a missing mother.

11. “A GAMBLING MAN” by David Baldacci (Grand Central).

Aloysius Archer, a World War II veteran, seeks to be an apprentice with Willie Dash, a private eye, in a corrupt California town.

12. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

13. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

14. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

15. “THE DEVIL MAY DANCE” by Jake Tapper (Little, Brown).

The second book in the Charlie and Margaret Marder Mystery series. Attorney General Robert Kennedy asks the Marders to look into a threat, which brings them into contact with the Rat Pack and the Church of Scientology.

NONFICTION

1. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the U.S. during the 20th century.

2. “THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED” by John Green (Dutton).

A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

3. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

4. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

5. “ZERO FAIL” by Carol Leonnig (Random House).

The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner brings to light the secrets, scandals and shortcomings of the Secret Service.

6. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Norton).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19.

7. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

8. “YEARBOOK” by Seth Rogen. (Crown)

A collection of personal essays by the actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

9. “NOISE” by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark).

This is a look at what might cause variability in judgments that should be identical and potential ways to remedy this.

10. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

11. “A COURSE CALLED AMERICA” by Tom Coyne. (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster)

Stories and insights of more than 200 golf courses in all 50 states, including every course to ever host a U.S. Open.

12. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

13. “SHAPE” by Jordan Ellenberg. (Penguin Press)

The ways geometry might give a better understanding of scientific, political and philosophical problems.

14. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

15. “THE HOUSEWIVES” by Brian Moylan (Flatiron).

Major onscreen moments, behind-the-scenes dramas, product offshoots and cultural impact of the reality television franchise.

Copyright 2021 by the New York Times Company.