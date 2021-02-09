NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 23, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

2. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

3. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. “THE PUSH” by Ashley Audrain (Pamela Dorman).

A devastating event forces a mother who questions her child’s behavior and her own sanity to confront the truth.

5. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

6. “NEIGHBORS” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

A Hollywood recluse’s perspective changes when she invites her neighbors into her mansion after an earthquake.

7. “BEFORE SHE DISAPPEARED” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton).

A recovering alcoholic puts herself in danger when she searches for a Haitian teenager in a Boston neighborhood.

8. “THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central)

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

9. “READY PLAYER TWO” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine).

In a sequel to “Ready Player One,” Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

10. “STAR WARS: LIGHT OF THE JEDI” by Charles Soule (Del Rey).

In this installment of the High Republic series, a disaster in hyperspace may cause far greater damage.

NONFICTION

1. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

2. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

3. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. “BECOMING” by Michelle Obama (Crown).

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

6. “A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN” by George Saunders (Random House).

A collection of essays examines the functions and importance of works of fiction.

7. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World).

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

8. “BREATH” by James Nestor (Riverhead).

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

9. “EDUCATED” by Tara Westover. (Random House)

The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave her home for a university.

10. “UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK MAN” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron).

A look at some questions and concepts needed to address systemic racism.