NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending June 12, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown).

Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

2. “GOLDEN GIRL” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown).

A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

3. “MALIBU RISING” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine).

Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer. But over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever.

4. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

5. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

6. “TOM CLANCY: TARGET ACQUIRED” by Don Bentley (Putnam).

A cushy assignment to help the CIA puts Jack Ryan Jr. in the sights of trained killers.

7. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

9. “LEGACY” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s).

Threats put in rhymes and sent from shifting locations escalate as the daughter of a successful fitness celebrity’s own yoga business grows.

10. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

11. “THE OTHER BLACK GIRL” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria),

Tension unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

12. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

This is the poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day. It’s by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem. Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey wrote the foreword.

13. “THAT SUMMER” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria).

Daisy Shoemaker receives emails intended for a woman leading a more glamorous life and finds there was more to this accident.\

14. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

15. “WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday).

When Justice Wynn slips into a coma, his law clerk, Avery Keene, must unravel the clues of a controversial case.

NONFICTION

1. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the U.S. during the 20th century.

2. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

3. “HOW THE WORD IS PASSED” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown).

A staff writer at The Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.

4. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

5. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

6. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. “THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED” by John Green (Dutton).

A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

8. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Norton).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19.

9. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

10. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner. (Knopf)

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

11. “AFTER THE FALL” by Ben Rhodes. (Random House)

A former White House aide and close confidant to President Barack Obama traveled the globe to discover just how much America’s fingerprints are on the world we shaped.

12. “SOMEBODY’S DAUGHTER” by Ashley C. Ford. (Flatiron)

A memoir about growing up a poor black girl in Indiana with a family fragmented by incarceration.

13. “NOISE” by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark).

What might cause variability in judgments that should be identical and potential ways to remedy this.

14. “ON JUNETEENTH” by Annette Gordon-Reed (Liveright). The Pulitzer Prize winner weaves together American history with personal memoir to show the importance of events in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

15. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant. (Viking)

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

Copyright 2021 by the New York Times Company.