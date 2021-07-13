NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending June 26, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown).

Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

2. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

3. “MALIBU RISING” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine).

Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer. But over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever.

4. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

5. “GOLDEN GIRL” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown).

A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

6. “THE MAIDENS” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon).

A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

7. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon, who receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central, becomes determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

8. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

9. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

10. “THE OTHER BLACK GIRL” by Zakiya Dalila Harris (Atria),

Tension unfurls when two young Black women meet against the starkly white backdrop of New York City book publishing.

11. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

12. “THE HILL WE CLIMB” by Amanda Gorman (Viking).

The poem read on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

13. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett. (Riverhead)

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity but their fates intertwine.

14. “THE SWEETNESS OF WATER” by Nathan Harris (Little, Brown).

Two brothers freed by the Emancipation Proclamation hope to reunite with their mother while the forbidden romance between two Confederate soldiers causes chaos.

15. “TOM CLANCY: TARGET ACQUIRED” by Don Bentley (Putnam).

A cushy assignment to help the CIA puts Jack Ryan Jr. in the sights of trained killers.

NONFICTION

1. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the U.S. during the 20th century.

2. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

3. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

4. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

5. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.\

6. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

7. “THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED” by John Green (Dutton).

A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

8. “HOW THE WORD IS PASSED” by Clint Smith (Little, Brown).

A staff writer at The Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history.

9. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

10. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Norton).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19.

11. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant. (Viking)

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

12. “ON JUNETEENTH” by Annette Gordon-Reed (Liveright). \

The Pulitzer Prize winner weaves together American history with personal memoir to show the importance of events in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

13. “SOMEBODY’S DAUGHTER” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron).

A memoir about growing up as a poor black girl in Indiana with a family fragmented by incarceration.

14. “NOISE” by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein (Little, Brown Spark).

What might cause variability in judgments that should be identical and potential ways to remedy this.

15. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World).

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

