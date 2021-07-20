NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the bestsellers for audio books for May 30 through July 3, as listed by The New York Times.

AUDIO FICTION

1. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Audible Studios).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders. Read by Ray Porter. 16 hours, 10 minutes unabridged.

2. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster Audio).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship. Read by Rebecca Lowman. 8 hours, 49 minutes unabridged.

3. “MALIBU RISING” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Audio).

Four famous siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer. But over the course of 24 hours, their lives will change forever. Read by Julia Whelan. 11 hours, 5 minutes unabridged.

4. “THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Hachette Audio).

Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter. Read by Tony Goldwyn, January LaVoy et al. 14 hours, 21 minutes unabridged.

5. “BREAKAWAY” by Craig Alanson (Podium Audio).

The 12th book in the Expeditionary Force series. Read by R.C. Bray. 19 hours, 22 minutes unabridged.

6. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Penguin Audio).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities. Read by Carey Mulligan. 8 hours, 50 minutes unabridged.

7. “GOLDEN GIRL” by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio).

A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond. Read by Erin Bennett. 13 hours, 26 minutes unabridged.

8. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah. (Macmillan Audio)

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West. Read by Julia Whelan. 15 hours, 2 minutes unabridged.

9. “FREED” by E.L. James (Random House Audio).

The final chapter of the Fifty Shades as Told by Christian trilogy delves into the wedding between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele. Read by Zachary Webber. 27 hours, 16 minutes unabridged.

10. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Penguin Audio).

A young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect. Read by Cassandra Campbell. 12 hours, 12 minutes unabridged.

11. “LOCAL WOMAN MISSING” by Mary Kubica (Harlequin Audio).

Eleven years after several missing persons cases go cold, one person who disappeared returns. Read by Brittany Pressley, Gary Tiedemann, et al. 11 hours, 40 minutes unabridged.

12. “PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION” by Emily Henry (Penguin Audio).

Opposites Poppy and Alex meet to vacation together one more time in hopes of saving their relationship. Read by Julia Whelan. 10 hours, 46 minutes unabridged.

13. “LEGACY” by Nora Roberts (Macmillan Audio).

Threats sent from shifting locations escalate as the daughter of a successful fitness celebrity’s own yoga business grows. Read by January LaVoy. 14 hours, 57 minutes unabridged.

14. “THE MAIDENS” by Alex Michaelides (Macmillan Audio).

A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder. Read by Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Louise Brealey. 9 hours, 19 minutes unabridged.

15. “TOM CLANCY: TARGET ACQUIRED” by Don Bentley (Random House Audio).

A cushy assignment to help the CIA puts Jack Ryan Jr. in the sights of trained killers. Read by Scott Brick. 10 hours, 51 minutes unabridged.

AUDIO NONFICTION

1. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years. Read by the author. 6 hours, 42 minutes unabridged.

2. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey. (Macmillan Audio).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it. Read by the authors. 8 hours, 27 minutes unabridged.

3. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Random House Audio).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term. Read by the author. 29 hours, 10 minutes unabridged.

4. “THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Audio).

How trauma affects the body and mind, and innovative treatments for recovery. Read by Sean Pratt. 16 hours, 17 minutes unabridged.

5. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Pushkin Industries).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II. Read by the author. 5 hours, 14 minutes unabridged.

6. “YEARBOOK” by Seth Rogen (Random House Audio).

A collection of personal essays by the actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Read by the author and a full cast. 6 hours, 13 minutes unabridged.

7. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Random House Audio).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice. Read by the author. 8 hours, 22 minutes unabridged.

8. “EXTREME OWNERSHIP” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin (Macmillan Audio).

Applying the principles of Navy SEALs leadership training to any organization. Read by the authors. 8 hours, 15 minutes unabridged.

9. “HOW THE WORD IS PASSED” by Clint Smith (Hachette Audio).

A staff writer at The Atlantic explores the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history. Read by the author. 10 hours, 7 minutes unabridged.

10. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Penguin Audio).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today. Read by Robin Miles. 14 hours, 26 minutes unabridged.

11. “BORN A CRIME” by Trevor Noah (Audible Studios).

A memoir about growing up in South Africa by the host of “The Daily Show.” Read by the author. 8 hours, 50 minutes unabridged.

12. “AFTER THE FALL” by Ben Rhodes (Random House Audio).

A former White House aide and close confidant to President Barack Obama traveled the globe to discover just how much America’s fingerprints are on the world we shaped. Read by the author. 12 hours, 49 minutes unabridged.

13. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Penguin Audio).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world. Read by the author. 6 hours, 40 minutes unabridged.

14. “THE PREMONITION” by Michael Lewis (Audible Studios).

Stories of skeptics who went against the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19. Read by Adenrele Ojo. 11 hours, 26 minutes unabridged.

15. “SAPIENS” by Yuval Noah Harari. (HarperAudio)

How Homo sapiens became Earth’s dominant species. Read by Derek Perkins. 15 hours, 17 minutes unabridged.

