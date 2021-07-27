NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the bestsellers for books for the week ending July 10, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE PAPER PALACE” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead).

After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

2. “FALLING” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster).

A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.

3. “NINE LIVES” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

After tragedy upsets her stable family life, Maggie must decide if she will take a risk with a thrill seeker.

4. “THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster).

Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

5. “MALIBU RISING” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine).

An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

6. “THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER” by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown).

Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

7. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

8. “GOLDEN GIRL” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown).

A Nantucket novelist gets one final summer to watch what happens from the great beyond.

9. “THE MAIDENS” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon).

A therapist suspects a Greek tragedy professor at Cambridge University of committing murder.

10. “RAZORBLADE TEARS” by S.A. Cosby (Flatiron).

Two ex-cons must overcome their prejudices about their sons, who were married to each other, to team up and exact revenge on whoever murdered them.

11. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

12. “PROJECT HAIL MARY” by Andy Weir (Ballantine).

Ryland Grace awakes from a long sleep alone and far from home, and the fate of humanity rests on his shoulders.

13. “SOOLEY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

Samuel Sooleymon receives a basketball scholarship to North Carolina Central and is determined to bring his family over from a civil war-ravaged South Sudan.

14. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

15. “THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkeley).

A black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.

NONFICTION

1. “HOW I SAVED THE WORLD” by Jesse Watters (Broadside).

The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.

2. “THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press).

A look at arbitrary beliefs surrounding opium, caffeine and mescaline, which are derived from plants.

3. “TREJO” by Danny Trejo with Donal Logue (Atria).

The screen actor describes how his past, which includes heroin addiction and prison time, has informed some of his roles.

4. “KILLING THE MOB” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (St. Martin’s).

The 10th book in the conservative commentator’s “Killing” series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.

5. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

6. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

7. “THE BOMBER MAFIA” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown).

A look at the key players and outcomes of precision bombing during World War II.

8. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

9. “WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?” by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron).

An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

10. “FOX AND I” by Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau).

A former national park ranger details her friendship with a wild fox in an isolated part of Montana.

11. “FORGET THE ALAMO” by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford (Penguin Press).

A re-examination of the events of the Battle of the Alamo that challenges a commonly understood version of them.

12. “CRYING IN H MART” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf).

The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of the indie rock project Japanese Breakfast, describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

13. “THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED” by John Green (Dutton).

A collection of personal essays that review different facets of the human-centered planet.

14. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

15. “FIRST FRIENDS” by Gary Ginsberg (Twelve).

Profiles of confidants and close friends of several American presidents including Abraham Lincoln and Harry Truman.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.