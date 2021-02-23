NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

By THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 6, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

2. “THE SURVIVORS” by Jane Harper (Flatiron).

Kieran Elliott takes his young family to his coastal hometown, where a body is found on the beach.

3. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

4. “THE RUSSIAN” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown).

This is the 13th book in the Michael Bennett series. An assassin killing a number of women might disrupt the detective’s wedding plans.

5. “THE SANATORIUM” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman).

Elin Warner must find her estranged brother’s fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

6. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

8. “SEND FOR ME” by Lauren Fox (Knopf).

A woman in Wisconsin discovers a trove of her grandmother’s letters that detail her experiences in Germany leading up to World War II.

9. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

10. “GIRL A” by Abigail Dean (Viking).

When their mother dies in prison, Lex Gracie and her siblings confront their shared past and shifting alliances.

11. “ANXIOUS PEOPLE” by Fredrik Backman (Atria).

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

12. “A TIME FOR MERCY” by John Grisham. (Doubleday).

This is the third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Miss., in 1990.

13. “SERPENTINE” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine).

This is the 36th book in the Alex Delaware series. Sturgis calls on Delaware to help solve a decades-old cold case.

14. “READY PLAYER TWO” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine).

In a sequel to “Ready Player One,” Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

15. “THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central).

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

NONFICTION

1. “FOUR HUNDRED SOULS,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World).

This compendium features 90 writers covering 400 years of black Americans’ history.

2. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

3. “JUST AS I AM,” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins).

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

4. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

5. “UNMASKED” by Andy Ngo (Center Street).

A former writer for the online magazine Quillette gives his perspective on the activist movement antifa.

6. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

7. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

8. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

9. “BECOMING” by Michelle Obama (Crown).

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

10. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World).

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

11. “WHEN HARRY MET MINNIE” by Martha Teichner (Celadon).

The “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent develops a bond with the ailing owner of a dog she agrees to adopt.

12. “MIKE NICHOLS” by Mark Harris. (Penguin Press)

This is the biography of the award-winning theater and film director who was also half of the seminal improv duo with Elaine May.

13. “LET ME TELL YOU WHAT I MEAN” by Joan Didion (Knopf).

This collection of 12 pieces, written between 1968 and 2000, includes observations on the underground press and the act of writing.

14. “A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN” by George Saunders (Random House).

A collection of essays examines the functions and importance of works of fiction.

15. “LIKE STREAMS TO THE OCEAN,” by Jedidiah Jenkins (Convergent).

The author of “To Shake the Sleeping Self” explores eight subjects that he believes give life meaning.

