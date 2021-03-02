NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

By THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 13, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

2. “FAITHLESS IN DEATH” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s).

The 52nd book of the “In Death” series. Eve Dallas investigates the murder of a young sculptor in the West Village.

3. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. “THE SANATORIUM” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman).

Elin Warner must find her estranged brother’s fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

5. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

6. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. “THE RUSSIAN” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown).

This is the 13th book in the Michael Bennett series. An assassin killing a number of women might disrupt the detective’s wedding plans.

8. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

9. “THE PARIS LIBRARY” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria).

A teenager in Montana discovers that her elderly neighbor worked decades earlier at the American Library in Paris and was part of the Resistance.

10. “ANXIOUS PEOPLE” by Fredrik Backman (Atria).

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

11. “A TIME FOR MERCY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

The third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Mississippi, in 1990.

12. “THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central).

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

13. “READY PLAYER TWO” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine).

In a sequel to “Ready Player One,” Wade Watts discovers a technological advancement and goes on a new quest.

14. “THE GUEST LIST” by Lucy Foley (Morrow).

A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

15. “NEIGHBORS” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

A Hollywood recluse’s perspective changes when she invites her neighbors into her mansion after an earthquake.

NONFICTION

1. “WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown).

A collection of interviews with troops who fought overseas.

2. “JUST AS I AM” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins);

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

3. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

4. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

5. “FOUR HUNDRED SOULS,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World).

This compendium features 90 writers covering 400 years of black Americans’ history.

6. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

7. “UNMASKED” by Andy Ngo (Center Street).

A former writer for the online magazine Quillette gives his perspective on the activist movement antifa.

8. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today

9. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle. (Dial)

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. “BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS” by Suleika Jaouad. (Random House)

The writer of the New York Times column “Life, Interrupted” chronicles her fight with cancer and an impactful road trip.

11. “BECOMING” by Michelle Obama. (Crown)

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

12. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World)

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

13. “THIS IS HOW THEY TELL ME THE WORLD ENDS” by Nicole Perlroth. (Bloomsbury).

The New York Times cybersecurity reporter describes a malicious and undetectable software bug that is in the hands of hostile nations and mercenaries.

14. “BREATH” by James Nestor (Riverhead).

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

15. “UNFINISHED” by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Ballantine).

The actor and producer describes her childhood in India, winning international beauty competitions and contending with loss.