NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending Feb. 20, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury).

The fifth book in “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. Nesta Archeron is forced into close quarters with a warrior named Cassian.

2. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

5. “THE SANATORIUM” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman).

Elin Warner must find her estranged brother’s fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

6. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

8. “THE RUSSIAN” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown).

This is the 13th book in the Michael Bennett series. An assassin killing a number of women might disrupt the detective’s wedding plans.

9. “FAITHLESS IN DEATH” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s).

The 52nd book of the “In Death” series. Eve Dallas investigates the murder of a young sculptor in the West Village.

10. “MISSING AND ENDANGERED” by J.A. Jance (Morrow).

The 19th book in the Joanna Brady Mysteries series. The Cochise County sheriff’s daughter becomes involved in a missing persons case.

11. “RELENTLESS” by Mark Greaney (Berkley).

The 10th book in the Gray Man series. Assassins go after Court Gentry as he attempts to bring back an American agent who went missing.

12. “ANXIOUS PEOPLE” by Fredrik Backman (Atria).

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

13. “THE PARIS LIBRARY” by Janet Skeslien Charles (Atria).

A teenager in Montana discovers that her elderly neighbor worked decades earlier at the American Library in Paris and was part of the Resistance.

14. “THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central).

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

15. “A TIME FOR MERCY” by John Grisham (Doubleday).

The third book in the Jake Brigance series. A 16-year-old is accused of killing a deputy in Clanton, Mississippi, in 1990.

NONFICTION

1. “HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER” by Bill Gates (Knopf).

Bill Gates presents a prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

2. JUST AS I AM, by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford. (HarperCollins)

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of Black women through her career choices.

3. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

4. “WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown).

A collection of interviews with troops who fought overseas.

5. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

6. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

7. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

8. “BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House).

The writer of the New York Times column “Life, Interrupted” chronicles her fight with cancer and an impactful road trip.

9. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. “FOUR HUNDRED SOULS,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World).

This compendium features 90 writers covering 400 years of black Americans’ history.

11. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

12. “UNMASKED” by Andy Ngo (Center Street).

A former writer for the online magazine Quillette gives his perspective on the activist movement antifa.

13. “THE BLACK CHURCH” by Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Penguin Press).

This is the companion book to the PBS series that provides a look at five centuries of the meaning and functions of the black church in America.

14. “THE DAUGHTERS OF KOBANI” by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (Penguin Press).

In 2014, an all-female Kurdish militia faced off against ISIS in a small town in Syria.

15. “BECOMING” by Michelle Obama (Crown).

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

