NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

FICTION

1. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

2. “A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury).

The fifth book in “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. Nesta Archeron is forced into close quarters with a warrior named Cassian.

3. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

4. “THE SANATORIUM” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman).

Elin Warner must find her estranged brother’s fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

5. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

6. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

8. “THE KAISER’S WEB” by Steve Berry (Minotaur).

The 16th book in the “Cotton Malone” series. A newly discovered dossier from World War II might change the course of Germany’s upcoming elections.

9. “FAITHLESS IN DEATH” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s).

The 52nd book of the “In Death” series. Eve Dallas investigates the murder of a young sculptor in the West Village.

10. “THE RUSSIAN” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown).

This is the 13th book in the Michael Bennett series. An assassin killing a number of women might disrupt the detective’s wedding plans.

11. “TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE MURDER” by Joanne Fluke (Kensington).

Easter orders are put on hold at Hannah Swenson’s bakery while she investigates the murder of Mayor Bascomb.

12. “KINGDOM OF SHADOW AND LIGHT” by Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte).

The 11th book in the “Fever” series. As High Queen of the Fae, MacKayla Lane must rule those she was born to kill.

13. “THE PARIS LIBRARY” by Janet Skeslien Charles. (Atria)

A teenager in Montana discovers that her elderly neighbor worked decades earlier at the American Library in Paris and was part of the Resistance.

14. “THE RETURN” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central).

A doctor serving in the Navy in Afghanistan goes back to North Carolina where two women change his life.

15. “ANXIOUS PEOPLE” by Fredrik Backman (Atria).

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

NONFICTION

1. “HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER” by Bill Gates (Knopf).

Bill Gates presents a prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

2. “JUST AS I AM” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins);

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

3. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

4. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

5. “WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown).

A collection of interviews with troops who fought overseas.

6. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

7. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

8. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

9. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

10. “FOUR HUNDRED SOULS,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World).

This compendium features 90 writers covering 400 years of black Americans’ history.

11. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

12. “BETWEEN TWO KINGDOMS” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House).

The writer of the New York Times column “Life, Interrupted” chronicles her fight with cancer and an impactful road trip.

13. “THE DAUGHTERS OF KOBANI” by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (Penguin Press).

In 2014, an all-female Kurdish militia faced off against ISIS in a small town in Syria.

15. “BECOMING” by Michelle Obama (Crown).

The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

