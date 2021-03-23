NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending March 6, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “LIFE AFTER DEATH” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler).

In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

2. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “Artificial Friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

4. “DARK SKY” by C.J. Box (Putnam).

The 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk-hunting trip.

5. “THE AFFAIR” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

A French author’s extramarital relationship affects various members of his wife’s family.

6. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

7. “THE LOST APOTHECARY” by Sarah Penner (Park Row).

An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

8. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

9. “INFINITE COUNTRY” by Patricia Engel (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster).

A kaleidoscopic story of a family occupying Colombia and the U.S.

10. “A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury).

The fifth book in “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. Nesta Archeron is forced into close quarters with a warrior named Cassian.

11. “WHAT’S MINE AND YOURS” by Naima Coster (Grand Central).

The integration of a North Carolina school ties together a pair of seemingly unconnected families for two decades.

12. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

13. “THE SANATORIUM” by Sarah Pearse (Pamela Dorman).

Elin Warner must find her estranged brother’s fiancée, who goes missing as a storm approaches a hotel that was once a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps.

14. “WE BEGIN AT THE END” by Chris Whitaker (Holt).

Trouble might start for the chief of police and a self-proclaimed outlaw teen when a man is released from prison.

15. “THE COMMITTED” by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove).

In a follow-up to “The Sympathizer,” the man of two minds finds intellectual stimulation and customers for his narcotic merchandise in Paris.

NONFICTION

1. “HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER” by Bill Gates (Knopf).

Bill Gates presents a prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

2. “JUST AS I AM” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins);

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

3. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

4. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

5. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

6. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

7. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

8. “WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown).

A collection of interviews with troops who fought overseas.

9. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

10. “HUNT, GATHER, PARENT” by Michaeleen Doucleff (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster).

A look at different approaches to rearing children from various parts of the planet.

11. “FOUR HUNDRED SOULS,” edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (One World).

This compendium features 90 writers covering 400 years of black Americans’ history.

12. “BREATH” by James Nestor. (Riverhead)

A re-examination of a basic biological function and a look at the science behind ancient breathing practices.

13. “WORLD OF WONDERS” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed).

In a collection of essays, the poet celebrates various aspects of the natural world and its inhabitants.

14. “HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

15. “UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK MAN” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron).

A look at some questions and concepts needed to address systemic racism.

Copyright 2021 by the New York Times Company.