NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST

These are the hardcover bestsellers for the week ending March 20, as listed by The New York Times.

FICTION

1. “WIN” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central).

Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

2. “THE FOUR WINDS” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s).

As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading West.

3. “LIFE AFTER DEATH” by Sister Souljah (Atria/Emily Bestler).

In a sequel to “The Coldest Winter Ever,” Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

4. “THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY” by Matt Haig (Viking).

Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

5. “KLARA AND THE SUN” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf).

An “Artificial Friend” named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

6. “THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE” by V.E. Schwab (Tor/Forge).

A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

7. “DARK SKY” by C.J. Box (Putnam).

The 21st book in the Joe Pickett series. The Wyoming game warden becomes a target when taking a tech baron on an elk-hunting trip

8. “WE BEGIN AT THE END” by Chris Whitaker (Holt).

Trouble might start for the chief of police and a self-proclaimed outlaw teenager when a man is released from prison.

9. “WILD SIGN” by Patricia Briggs (Ace).

The sixth book in the “Alpha and Omega” series. Mated werewolves Charles Cornick and Anna Latham look into what might have caused everyone living in a small town to disappear.

10. “THE VANISHING HALF” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead).

The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity. But their fates intertwine.

11. “FAST ICE” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (Putnam).

The 18th book in the NUMA Files series. Kurt Austin and Joe Zavala uncover a decades-old conspiracy when they search for a missing former colleague in Antarctica.

12. “A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury).

The fifth book in “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series. Nesta Archeron is forced into close quarters with a warrior named Cassian.

13. “WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” by Delia Owens (Putnam).

In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

14. “THE AFFAIR” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte).

A French author’s extramarital relationship affects various members of his wife’s family.

15. “THE LOST APOTHECARY” by Sarah Penner (Park Row).

An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

NONFICTION

1. “THIS IS THE FIRE” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown).

The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.

2. “THE CODE BREAKER” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster).

How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

3. “GREENLIGHTS” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown).

The Oscar-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

4. “CASTE” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

5. “HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER” by Bill Gates (Knopf).

Bill Gates presents a prescription for what business, governments and individuals can do to work toward zero emissions.

6. “UNTAMED” by Glennon Doyle (Dial).

The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. “A PROMISED LAND” by Barack Obama (Crown).

In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

8. “THE SUM OF US” by Heather McGhee (One World).

The chair of the board of a racial justice organization, Color of Change, analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

9. “JUST AS I AM” by Cicely Tyson with Michelle Burford (HarperCollins),

The late iconic actress describes how she worked to change perceptions of black women through her career choices.

10. “THINK AGAIN” by Adam Grant (Viking).

An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

11. “UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS WITH A BLACK MAN” by Emmanuel Acho (Flatiron).

A look at some questions and concepts needed to address systemic racism.

12. “WALK IN MY COMBAT BOOTS” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown).

A collection of interviews with troops who fought overseas

13. “HUNT, GATHER, PARENT” by Michaeleen Doucleff (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster).

A look at different approaches to rearing children from various parts of the planet.

14. “NÖTHIN’ BUT A GOOD TIME” by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock (St. Martin’s).

An oral history of hard rock and heavy metal music in the 1980s.

15. “LADY BIRD JOHNSON” by Julia Sweig (Random House).

A look at the policy initiatives and the leadership style of the first lady during her time in the East Wing.

