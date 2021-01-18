Stephanie Butnick, Liel Liebovitz and Mark Oppenheimer, authors of “The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia: From Abraham to Zabar’s and Everything in Between,” will discuss the book during a Zoom presentation at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Their mission is to explain not just “Judaism” or the “Jewish people,” but all things “Jew-ish.” They include a variety of topics covering food, holidays, culture, language and ritual.

The Zoom link is https://ucsb.zoom.us/j/85068007066.

The free event is sponsored by Taubman Symposia in Jewish Studies at UCSB. Copies of the book are available for purchase from Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St. in Loreto Plaza. For more information, contact Maeve Devoy at 805-893-2317 or visit www.cappscenter.ucsb.edu.

–Marilyn McMahon