NEWLAND, Whitney Harry

Whitney Harry Newland was born in College City, CA, on April 1, 1930 to Eleanor and Loyal Newland. Whitney gently teased that he never forgave his mother for giving birth on April Fool’s Day! Whitney attended Goleta Union Elementary School, La Cumbre Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1947. Whitney would later chair on the board that would create the historic 70th Reunion for Santa Barbara High.

After graduation, Whitney was asked by his next door neighbor what he was doing for the summer. Whitney replied, “Looking for a job.” The neighbor responded, “Come down to the bank on Monday and I will put you to work for the summer.” Whitney had no idea that this was the beginning of a 42-year banking career, retiring from Santa Barbara Bank and Trust as Vice-President, Trust Officer in 1989. Whitney married his high school sweetheart, Charlene Garavatti, in 1949. Charlene passed away in 1998 and five years later Whitney married Judy. He was a wonderful father and grandpa to Judy’s children Derek and Amy; and her grandchildren, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Theodore, and Nicholas.

Whitney truly lived life to the fullest. He worked hard and reached goals others could only dream of; he had an enormous sense of adventure traveling the world from the wilderness of Africa to the sands of Egypt, and most importantly he loved hard and made sure everyone in his life knew it. Whitney passed away on January 15, 2022 at age 91, but his legacy will live on through all those who were blessed to have known him. He is survived by his wife Judy; his daughters, Nancy and Sue; and beloved grandchildren John, Jana, Shauna and Amy. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Derek, Jared, Preston, Ashlynn, and Alynna; two great-great-grandchildren Liam and Ella; and sister-in-law, Ellie. He was also blessed with a niece and nephew he cherished, Cheryl and Mike. He was predeceased by his brother, Harvey; and his great-great

grandchild, Londyn.

A private celebration of life will be held for Whitney at a future date in Santa Barbara. The family asks that any donations in Whitney’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, his favorite charity.