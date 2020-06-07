News Brief

Delta suspends flights to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Delta Airlines announced Friday that it would be suspending operations in 11 U.S. cities beginning July 8, including flights to the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.

The suspension comes as Delta is trying to cut down on costs due to the coronavirus hurting the travel industry.

Delta has announced an 85% reduction in our second quarter schedule, which includes reductions of 80% in U.S. domestic capacity and 90% internationally.

The other 10 locations where operations will be suspended are: Aspen, Colorado; Bangor, Maine; Erie, Pennsylvania; Flint, Michigan; Fort Smith, Arkansas; Lincoln, Nebraska; New Bern/Morehead/Beaufor, North Carolina; Peoria, Illinois; Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Williston, North Dakota.

Additionally, Delta is indefinitely suspending service to Ottawa International Airport, effective June 21.

Delta will re-accommodate customers whose travel is impacted as a result of service suspensions in these stations.

Affected Delta employees will be provided pay protection options through Sept. 30.

Delta has extended waived change fees and the flexibility to travel through Sept. 30, 2022, to customers with canceled travel through September 2020.

— Jorge Mercado

Light rain on Friday

Santa Barbara County received its first precipitation of June in the early hours of Friday.

The greatest rainfall occurred in the mountains with 0.2 inch, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie.

Rainfall totals in other areas of the county include 0.16 inch in Refugio Pass, 0.15 inch in the Montecito Hills, 0.12 inch in Santa Barbara, .06 inch in Carpinteria, and .01 inch in Santa Maria.

— Josh Grega