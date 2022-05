NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO At left, Mile Stoker. At right, Sheriff Bill Brown

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Christy Lozano. At right, Dr. Brad Allen

The Santa Barbara News-Press has announced its first round of endorsements for the June 7 primary.

The News-Press is supporting:

— Mike Stoker in the race for the 37th Assembly District.

— Bill Brown for Santa Barbara County sheriff.

— Christy Lozano for superintendent of Santa Barbara County schools.

— Dr. Brad Allen for the 24th Congressional District.