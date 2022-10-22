News-Press announces its election endorsements

The News-Press has made the following endorsements for the Nov. 8 general election.
STATE
Governor: Sen. Brian Dahle.
Lieutenant Governor: Angela Underwood Jacobs.
Secretary of State: Rob Bernosky.
Controller: Lanhee Chen.
State Treasurer: Jack Guerrero.
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Lance Christensen.
Attorney General: Nathan Hochman.
Insurance Commissioner: Robert Howell.
State Board of Equalization, 2nd District: Peter Coe Verbica.
U.S. Senate/Partial Term: Mark Meuser.
U.S. Senate/Full Term: Mark Meuser.
U.S. House Representative, District 24: Dr. Brad Allen.
State Assembly, District 37: Mike Stoker.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Santa Barbara County Board of Education, Trustee Area 1: Rosanne Crawford.
Santa Barbara Community College District, Trustee Area 1: Debi Stoker.
Santa Barbara Community College District, Trustee Area 5: Sharon Salvador-Jegottka.
Santa Barbara Unified School District, Trustee Area 1: Efigenia Banales.
Santa Barbara Unified School District, Trustee Area 4: Phebe Mansur.
Goleta Union School District, Trustee Area 1: Caroline Abate.
Goleta Union School District, Trustee Area 3: Christy Lozano.
Lompoc Unified School District: To be announced.
SPECIAL DISTRICT
Goleta Water District, District 2: Greg S. Hammel.
CITY COUNCIL RACES
Carpinteria City Council, Trustee Area 3: Patty Boyd (write in).
Lompoc Mayor: Jim Mosby.