NEWS-PRESS ENDORSEMENT : Randy Rowse for Santa Barbara mayor

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The News-Press supports mayoral candidate Randy Rowse in the Nov. 2 election.

Santa Barbara desperately needs a leader who not only understands but appreciates business — the lifeblood that keeps the city running.

We believe there is no one on the slate better to fill the position of mayor than Randy Rowse — a man who successfully ran a thriving business.

This city has had the alternative for decades. As a result, one only has to look at the state of downtown today: “Homelessness” run amok, streets becoming increasingly narrow for cars but extremely wide for bikes and skateboarders, bulb-outs and the canyonization of Chapala. On the horizon, and probably blocking it, are high rises on State and Santa Barbara streets.

Get ready for more massive structures built much too close to sidewalks and streets that would make Pearl Chase roll over in her grave. Not to mention, arbitrarily deciding to increase what was height limit of structures and allowing structures to be built too close to sidewalks and streets, dirty sidewalks, shoppers being accosted by petty criminals who never see the inside of a jail, the city’s micro-managing of those businesses that can still operate.

There are too many arbitrary regulations being foisted upon those businesses still in business — and more coming all the time.

It’s taxation without representation for those who own businesses downtown and within the city limits. Business owners pay an inordinate amount of taxes and fees yet have no voting rights if one lives outside the city limits.

Basically, it’s punishing those who bring money into the city coffers yet giving windfalls to those who bring nothing — spending $1.6 million to house 50 alleged homeless for four months in hotel rooms — paid for by those who have no say.

If you don’t want status quo governance of Santa Barbara, vote for Randy Rowse. He’s the only candidate who can turn this city around.