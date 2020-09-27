NEWS-PRESS ENDORSEMENTS

The Santa Barbara News-Press endorses these candidates for the Nov. 3 general election:

President Donald Trump. This is not an election of personalities — it’s an election to save the country from those forces that want to “transform” it into something that is the antithesis of this country’s founding, changing for the worst the most wonderful country on Earth.

Andy Caldwell, 24th District, U.S. House of Representatives, will bring a much needed “voice of reason” to the U.S. Congress, something sorely lacking for decades in this district.

He wants to “drain the swamp” in Washington, lower taxes, fight for the working man and work to decrease the size of government.

He will battle the socialist agenda, fight for parents’ right to choose the best school for their children, work to provide affordable housing and healthcare.

He pledges to restore constitutional principles to government and to restore the American Dream.

Jordan Cunningham has been an active common-sense representative for the 35th State Assembly District. He has taken on the Employment Development Department (EDD) to help his constituents get unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

He supports having the U.S. Space Command Headquarters based at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which will bring much needed employment to the Santa Barbara region.

Gary Michaels, 19th State Senate District, Santa Maria, a small business owner who is a fiscal conservative. He wants to get the best value for taxpayers and believes in limited government and limited government expenditures.

Charles Cole, 37th State Assembly District, a lifelong resident of Santa Barbara, embraces Ronald Reagan’s principles and values in California politics. He is for school choice, opposes new taxes and would like to see the monies spent on the “train to nowhere” go toward self-help resources for the homeless who want to re-enter society.

Proposition 14 (Bonds): No.

Proposition 15 (Taxes): No.

Proposition 16 (Affirmative Action): No.

Proposition 17 (Suffrage): No.

Proposition 18 (Suffrage): No.

Proposition 19 (Taxes): No.

Proposition 20 (Law Enforcement): Yes.

Proposition 21 (Housing): No.

Proposition 22 (Business): Yes.

Proposition 23 (Healthcare): No.

Proposition 24 (Business): No.

Proposition 25 (Trials): No.