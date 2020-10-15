News-Press Endorsements

The Santa Barbara News-Press has made these endorsements for the 2020 election.

President: Donald Trump.

U.S. House of Representatives, 24th District: Andy Caldwell.

State Senate District 19: Gary Michaels.

State Assembly District 35: Jordan Cunningham.

State Assembly District 37: Charles Cole.

Proposition 14 (Bonds): No.

Proposition 15 (Taxes): No.

Proposition 16 (Affirmative Action): No.

Proposition 17 (Suffrage): No.

Proposition 18 (Suffrage): No.

Proposition 19 (Taxes): No.

Proposition 20 (Law Enforcement): Yes.

Proposition 21 (Housing): No.

Proposition 22 (Business): Yes.

Proposition 23 (Healthcare): No.

Proposition 24 (Business): No.

Proposition 25 (Trials): No.