NEWS-PRESS ENDORSEMENTS

The Santa Barbara News-Press has made these endorsements for the 2020 election.

President: Donald Trump.

U.S. House of Representatives, 24th District: Andy Caldwell.

State Senate District 19: Gary Michaels.

State Assembly District 35: Jordan Cunningham.

State Assembly District 37: Charles Cole.

Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 3: Bruce Porter.

Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 2: Cage J. Englander.

Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 6: Lou Segal.

Santa Barbara County Community College Trustee District 2: Ronald J. Liechti.

Santa Barbara Community College Trustee District 3: Veronica Gallardo.

Santa Barbara Community College Trustee District 4: Celeste Barber.

Carpinteria City Council: Mark McIntire.

Carpinteria Unified School District: Jaime Diamond

Carpinteria Unified School District: Jeff Weinbender.

Santa Barbara Unified School District: Brian Campbell.

Santa Barbara Unified School District: Elrawd John MacLearn

Goleta City Council: Blanche M. “Grace” Wallace

Goleta Unified School District: Caroline Abate

Goleta Unified School District: Greg S. Hammel

Goleta Water District: Sheldon Bosio

Goleta Water District: Phebe Mansur

Goleta Water District: Loren Mason

Goleta Sanitary District: Ed Fuller

Goleta Sanitary District: George Emerson

Goleta Sanitary District: Robert Wageneck

Goleta West Sanitary District: Michael Simyun

Goleta West Sanitary District: David C. Lewis

Proposition 14 (Bonds): No.

Proposition 15 (Taxes): No.

Proposition 16 (Affirmative Action): No.

Proposition 17 (Suffrage): No.

Proposition 18 (Suffrage): No.

Proposition 19 (Taxes): No.

Proposition 20 (Law Enforcement): Yes.

Proposition 21 (Housing): No.

Proposition 22 (Business): Yes.

Proposition 23 (Healthcare): No.

Proposition 24 (Business): No.

Proposition 25 (Trials): No.