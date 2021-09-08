Home Local NEWS-PRESS ENDORSEMENTS
News-Press supports recall, endorses Larry Elder

COURTESY PHOTO
Larry Elder

Vote YES on the recall of Gavin Newsom — possibly the WORST governor the state has ever had. 

We need an adult leader who doesn’t have two sets of rules — “one for me and one for thee.” We need a leader who will bring this state back from the depths of disaster.

Vote for LARRY ELDER. 

His brilliance and common-sense solutions will save California from the terrible state we are now in — from the “homelessness” problems to the education system and everything in between that has been ruined by prior governors.

