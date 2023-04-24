NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: 25 years at Reagan Ranch

Young America’s Foundation celebrates anniversary at gala attended by hundreds

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Young America’s Foundation president and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks during the YAF’s Reagan Ranch 25th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Friday.

Hundreds of dedicated supporters of President Ronald Reagan traversed many miles to celebrate Mr. Reagan’s legacy and the 25th anniversary of the preservation of the Reagan Ranch by the Young America’s Foundation.

On Friday night, a large crowd of passionate conservatives gathered for a gala at the Hilton Beachfront Resort Santa Barbara, packed with speakers and slideshows, all focused on Mr. Reagan, his ranch and the YAF’s preservation of the ranch.

The Young America’s Foundation is a nonprofit that focuses on introducing conservative ideals to students through speakers, conferences and events. The organization wants to increase the number of young Americans who support the values of individual freedom and liberty.

Twenty-five years ago, the YAF purchased the ranch from former first lady Nancy Reagan as part of its efforts to preserve President Reagan’s legacy.

Mark Levin, host of “The Mark Levin Show,” speaks at the event.

The YAF utilizes Mr. Reagan’s ranch, which is near Santa Barbara, by giving tours for future generations and inspiring them through the late president’s beloved property.

Scott Walker — the president of YAF and the former governor of Wisconsin — attended the gala and addressed the enthusiastic audience.

“We have the truth on our side,” he said. “We need to scale up our outreach to schools and start reaching children younger and younger.”

Mr. Walker spoke to the audience regarding future plans for YAF. “Twenty-five years from now, it’s my hope that everyone in this room can say I was a part of the patriots who said, ‘We will save America.’”

Mr. Walker continued to speak intermittently throughout the event. A myriad of guest speakers relevant to Mr. Reagan and the YAF, including Ron Robinson, Ashley Reagan, Frank Donatelli, Katie Pavlich and Mark Levin, gave their remarks during the event as well.

Mr. Robinson, the former president of the YAF, focused on the reason everyone gathered together: the Reagan Ranch.

“Saving the ranch, or rather a part of history, was a reward in and of itself,” Mr. Robinson said. “(The YAF) had a greater sense of what we could accomplish and really helped us jumpstart our career.”

The night continued, and the passion grew. Mr. Levin, the host of the radio program “The Mark Levin Show,” gave his commentary on the gala and announced a large donation of $10,000 to the Young America’s Foundation.

“I got on the Reagan bandwagon before there was a bandwagon,” Mr. Levin said. “I want to make a donation of $10,000 to the Young America’s Foundation in support of the future of our country.”

Throughout the night, and as the speakers gave their commentaries, there were a few core values that everything circled back to: freedom, patriotism, strength and dedication.

“(The YAF) provides a roadmap for instilling in young people the values upon which our great nation was founded … It means persisting for the cause of freedom.” Mr. Walker said via the program given to attendees.

The News-Press got an exclusive interview with former Gov. Walker, and had the chance to ask him about his personal experience with the Reagan Ranch and his plans to move forward with the Young America’s Foundation.

“One of the cool things about going to the ranch is that you (the future generations) get to see him (Mr. Reagan) for who he was. No hype, no pretenses… this is a very simple place, and our students are quite blown away by it,” Mr. Walker explained, when asked about how he hopes the Reagan Ranch will inspire tomorrow’s leaders within the YAF.

Mr. Walker calls on the future generations to learn about Reagan’s legacy and spread their newfound information to their local communities with a focus on outreach and growth.

“We not only want to inspire the kids to go to the ranch, our hope is that they then go out into their communities, colleges and schools and pass it on to others,” he told the News-Press.

“Freedom and frugality, is what I call it,” Mr. Walker explained when asked to describe the Reagan Ranch. “You learn that he didn’t really throw things away … It shows you he was the real deal.”

Finally, Mr. Walker was asked about his future goals as the president of the Young America’s Foundation.

“My goals are simple. We want to reach more students, at younger ages, with an even better message.”

Mr. Walker understands the work he has to put into his organization, but is dedicated nonetheless.

“It’s not always what we say, but how we communicate,” he said.

The Young America’s Foundation has more than one million subscribers on their Youtube, and Mr. Walker wants to continue the nonprofit’s upward trend of outreach.

“More, younger, better,” Mr. Walker said, affirming his message.

The gala closed with an uplifting message from Mr. Walker addressing the crowd, affirming the work they need to do. The former governor thanked the attendees for their passion and left them with a message of hope and pride for the future.

“We can all do better.” Mr. Walker said.

The 25th Anniversary Gala of the Young America’s Foundation preservation of the Reagan Ranch took place with a goal to educate tomorrow’s leaders and help raise both spirits and leadership.

email: klogan@newspress.com