NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Accused stalker seeks mental health diversion

Man accused of stalking Ariana Grande

The lawyer of the man accused of stalking pop singer Ariana Grande at her Montecito home wants to have his client diverted from the criminal proceedings he’s currently facing so he can be treated for undisclosed mental health problems, prosecutors said.

Aharon Zebulon Israel Brown, 24, was scheduled to appear in Superior Court on May 25 to set a date for his preliminary hearing.

But instead of setting the hearing date, or, as so often happens, continuing his case to another date, Mr. Brown’s lawyer chose a different option.

“The defense attorney filed a motion for mental health diversion, and I filed an opposition to it,” Jennifer Karapetian, supervising deputy district attorney for the DA’s Vulnerable Victim’s Unit, told the News-Press. “The judge continued the hearing to June 15th.”

The prosecutor said she could not disclose the defendant’s motion for diversion.

“The defense attorney has requested to file their motion under seal so I can’t discuss their motion other than telling you it’s been filed,” she said.

Mr. Brown is charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with the alleged June 26 break-in at her home which ended in his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is being held without bail at the County Jail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. to a burglary alarm at a residence on the 200 block of Miramar Avenue in Montecito, according to Raquel Zick, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Mr. Brown on suspicion of stalking, burglary and damaging power lines, all felonies, and misdemeanor allegations of obstruction of a peace officer, violating a court order and tampering with fire-alarm equipment, Ms. Zick said at the time.

Ms. Grande, who celebrated her 29th birthday the same day, was not home at the time. The “Thank U Next” singer reportedly bought her Montecito home in 2020 from Ellen DeGeneres for $6.7 million.

The felony stalking charge filed against Mr. Brown alleges that between Feb. 1, 2021 and June 26, 2022, the defendant, while the subject of a restraining order prohibiting “following, harassing or threatening JANE DOE (Ms. Grande), did willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follow or harass this victim and made a credible threat with the intent that the victim be placed in reasonable fear of death or great bodily injury to himself or herself and his or her immediate family.”

Ms. Grande sought and obtained the restraining order after Mr. Brown reportedly showed up repeatedly at her Los Angeles residence last year, brandishing a weapon and making threatening statements.

He was arrested in September 2021 after he showed up at her LA home with a large hunting knife and threatened her. In an earlier incident, her security team reportedly pepper sprayed him.

The complaint against Mr. Brown also charges him with first-degree residential burglary, a felony, for allegedly breaking into Ms. Grande’s home “with the intent to commit larceny or any felony.”

He also is charged with allegedly cutting a utility line, a felony, in that he did “unlawfully and maliciously take down, remove, injure, obstruct and sever a line, appurtenance and apparatus.”

The two misdemeanors charge him with resisting, obstructing and delaying sheriff’s deputies in the discharge of their duties in connection with the June 26 incident, and with disobeying the civil harassment restraining order that was issued in Los Angeles County.

According to state statute, when pretrial Mental Health Diversion is requested, the court, in its discretion, and after considering the positions of the defense and prosecution, may grant pretrial diversion to a defendant if he meets the eligibility requirements and is suitable for that diversion.

Eligibility is based on whether a defendant has been diagnosed with a mental disorder including, but not limited to, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder, but excluding antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and pedophilia.

“Evidence of the defendant’s mental disorder shall be provided by the defense and shall include a diagnosis or treatment for a diagnosed mental disorder within the last five years by a qualified mental health expert,” the statute says.

“In opining that a defendant suffers from a qualifying disorder, the qualified mental health expert may rely on an examination of the defendant, the defendant’s medical records, arrest reports or any other relevant evidence.”

For any defendant who satisfies the eligibility requirements, the court must consider whether the defendant is suitable for pretrial diversion based on a qualified mental health expert stating his symptoms caused, contributed to, or motivated the alleged criminal behavior and that he would respond to mental health treatment.

The defendant would have to consent to diversion, and agree to waive his right to speedy trial.

The defendant would have to consent to diversion, and agree to waive his right to speedy trial.

He also must not pose an unreasonable risk of danger to public safety if treated in the community.