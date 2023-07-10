NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Alleged shooter in Stearns Wharf killing ordered to stand trial

The alleged gang associate charged with personally wielding the gun used to shoot and kill an innocent bystander on Stearns Wharf last Dec. 9 was ordered to stand trial following his preliminary hearing Friday, prosecutors said.

The defendant, Jiram Jhunue Tenorio Ramon, “did unlawfully, and with malice aforethought murder Robert Dion Gutierrez, a human being,” according to the amended complaint filed against him.

“I filed an amended complaint prior to the hearing charging only Count One and the special allegations and circumstances,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Tate McAllister told the News-Press.

Following the one-day hearing, “defendant Tenorio was held to answer on Count One and all special allegations and circumstances,” the prosecutor said. “Arraignment on the Information is 8/24 in Dept. 6.”

Mr. Tenorio Ramon and three other alleged gang associates were charged in the fatal shooting of Mr. Gutierrez, 52, of Camarillo, who was walking with wife on the wharf in Santa Barbara at the time.

Mr. Gutierrez got caught in the crossfire between the defendants and two juveniles with alleged ties to Ventura County street gangs.

A special allegation charges the defendant with Street Terrorism, contending that he committed the offense “for the benefit of or at the direction of or in association with a criminal street gang, to wit: WESTSIDE (SANTA BARBARA) with the specific intent to promote, or further, or assist in criminal conduct by gang members.”

The special circumstance filed against Mr. Tenorio Ramon alleges that he committed the murder for “criminal street gang purposes,” and that he “intentionally killed Robert Dion Gutierrez while the defendant was an active participant in WESTSIDE (SANTA BARBARA), a criminal street gang, and that the murder was carried out to further the activities of the criminal street gang.”

A second special allegation contends that in the commission of the murder, the defendant “intentionally and personally discharged a firearm, to wit: a handgun, and proximately caused great bodily injury … or death to a person other than an

accomplice.”

A third special allegation is that Mr. Tenorio Ramon was on felony probation at the time of the shooting.

A fourth special allegation alleges “aggravating factors” in that the crime involved great violence, great bodily harm “and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, or callousness”; that the defendant was armed with or used a weapon at the time of the commission of the crime; and that the victim was “particularly vulnerable.”

And a fifth special allegation is that the crime was a serious and violent felony.

The defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of both first-degree murder and the special circumstance that the murder was committed for the benefit of the Westside gang.

Prosecutors allege the four Santa Barbara defendants were driving on Stearns Wharf when they verbally challenged their alleged Ventura County rivals, and that they stopped their vehicle for the purpose of deploying two of their party to attack them with a firearm.

Prosecutors allege they then fled the scene of the shooting, two on foot and two by vehicle, and that those in the vehicle then circled back to the location of the shooting to extract those who fled on foot to avoid apprehension.

According to police, Mr. Dion “was struck and killed by one of the rounds fired” during the shootout. He was treated at the scene for his gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died on Dec. 20.

