NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Attempted murder suspect back in court today

The man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a homeless man in the neck in downtown Santa Barbara in January will return to court today for … well, it depends.

It could be to set a date for his preliminary hearing. Or, it could be to consider a defense motion to suspend the case while the defendant is evaluated to determine whether he qualifies for pretrial mental health diversion.

The defendant, Mitchell Grant Grote, 27, last appeared in court on June 6, but the case was continued until today after his attorney said he wanted to look into filing a possible mental health diversion petition, Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod told the News-Press.

“As of now, defense has not filed a petition” for pretrial mental health diversion, the prosecutor said at the time. “The case was continued for preliminary hearing setting to 7/11/23.

“Defense is still gathering records to consider a possible mental health diversion petition. The judge will decide the petition, if filed, on its merits. If it is not filed, we will likely set a preliminary hearing.”

According to state statute, a judge may grant a defense motion for pretrial mental health diversion if a defendant meets the eligibility requirements and is suitable for that diversion.

First, a qualified mental health expert would have to determine that the defendant had been diagnosed or treated for a qualifying mental disorder within the last five years and that he satisfies the eligibility requirements for pretrial diversion.

Second, the mental health expert would have to state that his symptoms caused, contributed to, or motivated the alleged criminal behavior and that he would respond to mental health treatment.

Mr. Grote pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 31 arraignment in connection with the stabbing two days before. He remains in custody on more than $1 million bail.

Prosecutors charged him with two felony counts: attempted murder and assault with personal use of a deadly weapon.

Mr. Grote “did unlawfully and with malice aforethought attempt to murder a human being,” prosecutors said. They identified the injured man as W. Vankoppen.

They charged the defendant’s alleged offenses were serious and violent felonies, and that his actions were “willful, deliberate and premeditated.”

The charges carry with them special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, a knife, and causing great bodily injury.

Prosecutors also listed aggravating factors, one of which says Mr. Grote’s alleged actions disclosed a “high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness.”

Santa Barbara police arrested him Jan. 29 after responding earlier in the day to calls reporting an injured and bleeding man near Anacapa and De La Guerra streets.

They located the victim, who they described as a middle-aged homeless man. He was suffering from a stab wound to the neck and was quickly transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by medics.

Patrol officers began their investigation, and detectives were called in to assist. Officers from the Community Action Team were able to assist and advance the investigation rapidly due to their relationships with people in the Santa Barbara community who are suffering from homelessness.

With information provided by community members, C.A.T. Officers identified Mr. Grote as a suspect, and probable cause was developed to make an arrest, police said.

He was found later on Milpas Street and arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

