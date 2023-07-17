NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Case against homeless woman expected to be dropped

Rebecca Brand says District Attorney’s Office is not moving ahead with prosecution of woman Ms. Brand says assaulted her

Rebecca Brand stands outside Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant in December. She said she saw the front window shatter when a rock was thrown on Christmas Eve.

The court case against Nellie Gackowska — a homeless woman Rebecca Brand says took her cellphone and assaulted her with it on Christmas Eve outside Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant in Santa Barbara — is expected to be dismissed today at Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Ms. Brand told the News-Press Sunday that Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Branch is dropping the case. A motion is expected to be heard sometime this morning before Judge Michael Carrozzo at the courthouse in Santa Barbara.

During an exclusive News-Press interview, Ms. Brand said Deputy District Attorney Branch told her Friday afternoon that the District Attorney’s Office decided against moving forward with the case. Ms. Brand said a victim/witness advocate and an investigator sat in on the meeting.

The District Attorney’s Office is closed on Sundays and was unavailable for comment, but the News-Press is following today’s court action. A follow-up story will be in Tuesday’s edition.

“Elizabeth Branch said it (the prosecution) is not going to go forward because the phone was returned before the time of the report,” Ms. Brand said.

Rebecca Brand emailed this photo to the News-Press and said it shows bruising on her thigh. She said the bruising was caused by an attack with a cellphone.

But Ms. Brand said Ms. Gackowska intended to keep the phone and returned it only after Ms. Brand told her there was a tracker on it. She said Ms. Gackowska went into a nearby sushi restaurant and put Ms. Brand’s phone on a counter.

And Ms. Brand said she contended that the report of a crime was, in fact, being made when she used her phone to call 9-1-1 after seeing glass shatter from the window of Rudy’s Restaurant.

“She clearly, in my estimation, wanted to steal the phone because of the evidence I had gathered on the phone,” Ms. Brand said.

To be clear, Ms. Brand did not say she saw Ms. Gackowska throw a rock or that she had evidence of Ms. Gackowska throwing a rock. But she has said and continues to say Ms. Gackowska took her phone and bruised her thigh in an attack. Ms. Brand emailed the News-Press a photo of what she described as bruising on her thigh and said Ms. Gackowska caused that bruising.

Ms. Brand also told the News-Press Sunday that the District Attorney’s Office isn’t pursuing the matters of the alleged assault or the alleged effort to illegally interrupt a 9-1-1 call.

“They said they had looked into the lesser charges, but they were still letting off with no charges,” Ms. Brand said.

Ms. Brand also said Ms. Branch told her that, “Her defense will likely have a doctor’s report saying she’s mentally ill, yet she’s refusing a plea deal for mental health because she says she doesn’t need any mental health services.”

Ms. Brand said Ms. Branch told her that she didn’t believe a Santa Barbara jury would convict a defendant who came in with a report of mental illness.

“I disagreed with her adamantly,” Ms. Brand said. “I think we are tired of street people intimidating us from enjoying the city.

“Increasingly, people give me stories of similar things that have happened to them,” Ms. Brand said. “It’s maddening that the street people are taking over and that they refuse to prosecute the street people.”

Ms. Brand, a Santa Barbara resident, told the News-Press she feels disillusioned with the criminal justice system.

Ms. Brand testified in May in Judge Carrozzo’s court that Ms. Gackowska injured her, bruising her thigh.

Ms. Gackowska was charged with second-degree robbery and grand theft from a person for allegedly taking Ms. Brand’s iPhone Pro from her against her will. Both charges are felonies, but the robbery charge is a serious, violent felony.

Ms. Brand was standing on Christmas Eve outside Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant, 3613 State St., when someone threw a rock that shattered the front window of Rudy’s. Ms. Brand said she did not see who threw the rock, but did see Ms. Gackowska and a man standing there.

