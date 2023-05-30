NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: City says owners of rejected parklets can’t reapply for permit

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

City staff said Ca’Dario in downtown Santa Barbara corrected its ADA violations for its parklet, but only after the April 24 removal deadline.

The owners of six restaurant parklets will not be allowed to reapply for a permit to operate them following the Santa Barbara City Council’s denial of their appeals of staff’s orders of removal for failing to comply with ADA requirements, officials said.

Council members voted last week to reject their appeals despite the owners’ asking for leniency, citing personal circumstances, a change in ownership, allegations of improper noticing, and admitted oversight failures on their part to make sure their parklets were accessible to patrons with disabilities.

At the meeting, however, there was some talk that they might be able to start over by applying for a new permit.

That’s not going to happen, Sarah Clark, the city’s downtown plaza and parking manager, told the News-Press.

“I know there was some confusion on this point during council, so thank you for the opportunity to clarify,” she said. “The six restaurants have had their authorization to operate in the right-of-way suspended. That suspension will remain in place for the remainder of the Economic Recovery Transition and Recovery Ordinance, which expires on Dec. 31. They may not apply to replace their facilities.”

Foxtail Kitchen and Bar in downtown Santa Barbara corrected its ADA violations but only after the April 24 removal deadline, according to city staff.

Staff delivered new removal notices to the restaurants on Thursday with a two-week deadline to take down their outdoor dining facilities, she said.

“These businesses have lost their parklet privileges because they failed to comply with federal, state and local laws and regulations that require facilities to be accessible to people with disabilities, despite being given multiple opportunities over a period of several months to correct deficiencies,” Ms. Clark said.

The six parklets are owned by five Santa Barbara restaurants: Taza Mediterranean Street Kitchen, 413 State St.; Ca’Dario Restaurant, 37 E. Victoria St.; Courthouse Tavern, 129 E. Anapamu St.; Trattoria Vittoria, 30 E. Victoria St.; and Foxtail Kitchen and Bar, 14 E. Cota St. The sixth restaurant is Folded Hills Winery, 1294 Coast Village Road, Montecito.

Staff conducted a followup inspection after issuing their initial notices of removal and found Ca’Dario Restaurant, Foxtail Kitchen and Bar and Trattoria Vittoria had corrected their ADA violations, but only after the April 24 removal deadline set by staff.

Neither Taza nor Courthouse Tavern had made the corrections during the last round of inspections, although a Taza co-owner told council members that his restaurant is now ADA compliant, too. Folded Hills Winery, meanwhile, had already removed their parklet because of construction on the Olive Mill Road roundabout.

Everything could change, however, after years’s end depending on what the council ends up deciding about the future of parklets in Santa Barbara.

“The ERETO will expire at the end of this year, at which point the temporary parklet program will end,” Ms. Clark said. “In the coming months, council will consider options for outdoor dining post-ERETO.”

