NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Defendant in electronic peeping case scheduled to return to court

The defendant charged with 26 counts of unlawful electronic peeping is scheduled to return to court later this month for consideration of a probable defense motion to suspend the case and evaluate him for alleged mental health problems.

On May 3, Deputy District Attorney Dalia Granados told the News-Press that Justin Asinobi’s lawyer had announced an intention to file a petition for pretrial mental health diversion.

She said both sides had been talking about possible resolutions to the case, but that criminal proceedings against the defendant were halted because of the pending motion.

The case was continued to June 21, then to June 26.

“Defense has not filed their motion yet so the judge has not ruled on mental health diversion,” Ms. Granados said at the time. “Matter was continued so defense can file the motion.”

The new court date is July 26.

“I expect the motion to be filed,” the prosecutor added. “Depending on when defense files the motion, if within time or not, I may not be able to file an opposition so the judge on 7/26/23 will allow me time to respond.”

Mr. Asinobi pleaded not guilty to the 26 charges, all misdemeanors, at his arraignment.

Prosecutors say if the case ends up going to trial and Mr. Asinobi is convicted, he could get up to six months in Santa Barbara County Jail for each count.

The defendant, 23, has been charged with unlawful electronic peeping between Oct. 1, 2021 and Feb. 15, 2022.

The complaint filed against him alleges that he “willfully and unlawfully used a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera to secretly videotape, film, photograph or record by electronic means another identifiable person, or through the clothing worn by that other person, for the purpose of viewing the body or undergarments worn by that other person, without that person’s knowledge or consent.”

Prosecutors allege he hid multiple recording devices in private homes where people had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

By filing the motion for diversion, the defense is not questioning Mr. Asinobi’s legal competency to stand trial, according to prosecutors.

Rather, pretrial diversion, if approved, would examine him to see if he suffers from a specific mental health disorder, and if so, whether that disorder contributed to his committing the alleged crimes.

According to state statute, a judge may grant a defense motion for pretrial mental health diversion if he meets the eligibility requirements and is suitable for that diversion.

First, a qualified mental health expert would have to determine that a defendant that had been diagnosed or treated for a qualifying mental disorder within the last five years and that he satisfies the eligibility requirements for pretrial diversion.

Second, the mental health expert would have to state that his symptoms caused, contributed to, or motivated the alleged criminal behavior and that he would respond to mental health treatment.

The alleged electronic peeping was initially reported in 2022, causing the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an almost yearlong investigation into the allegations.

As a result of that investigation, the District Attorney’s Office charged Mr. Asinobi with illegal electronic peeping, alleging there were multiple victims involved.

A February 2022 warrant authorized investigators to search the hidden devices, allegedly belonging to Mr. Asinobi, in which the recordings of people in various stages of undress were located, the complaint said.

After viewing the secret recordings, law enforcement officers initially were able to identify 12 of the 26 people allegedly depicted in the recordings.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com