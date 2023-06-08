NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Dos Pueblos removes contentious image from curriculum

Catholic-rights law firm describes picture as hate speech; Santa Barbara Unified says high school didn’t mean to offend anyone

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Dos Pueblos High School has removed a well-known and contentious picture from course material.

The change comes after several demands from a Catholic-rights conservative law firm in the interest of concerned parents and students.

The law firm, the Thomas More Society — which has been involved in multiple Supreme Court cases — first pressured the Goleta school to remove the image in a letter on May 9.

The image at the center of the argument is Andres Serrano’s “Immersion (Piss Christ),” a well-known picture from the 1980s. In the decades since, it has received significant attention, including a feature on a Supreme brand shirt by the same name.

The photo is described by Mr. Serrano as a small plastic crucifix submerged in the artist’s own urine.

“The “Piss Christ” image is hate-speech which is intended to, and which actually does, cause devout Catholics to feel directly harassed and targeted,” said Thomas More Society Special Counsel Jeffrey Trissell in the initial letter to Dos Pueblos High School. “(It) is illegal, and (we) request that you take action to remove the image.”

On May 22, the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s lawyer responded to the Thomas More Society, but did not say the district would permanently stop using the image, according to the law firm.

The school district had previously said the teacher who used the art, as well as the art piece itself, would not teach the class for the next semester.

Parents at a school board meeting on May 23 asked again for the permanent removal of the image. Two parents threatened a lawsuit, the Thomas More Society noted.

On May 24, the school district gave in.

“Because the course curriculum can adequately be covered by discussion and through the utilization of other slides, the image will not be included in the future,” Santa Barbara Unified School District spokesman Ed Zuchelli told the News-Press.

Mr. Zuchelli, the district’s chief of communications, made clear the purpose of the art was not to infuriate or cause conflict. “The image was used on a slide to discuss the topic of ‘what is art’ that took place in a college-level IB Theory of Knowledge class.”

The student who brought up this issue and ended up not taking this class indicated he was satisfied with the result.

“Having this sacrilege taken down from a school setting means a lot to all those who helped call for its removal in a time when hate toward the Catholic faith is widespread,” said John Hayward, the student represented by Thomas More Society. “This was a small, yet significant, victory for Our Lord.”

In a 2017 Vice News article, the artist, Andres Serrano, gave some clarity on “Immersion (Piss Christ)”: “I meant neither blasphemy nor offense by it. I’ve been a Catholic all my life, so I am a follower of Christ. But I’m an artist, and the role of the artist is to break new ground for himself and for his audience.”

