NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: FAA presents prestigious award to longtime Santa Barbara pilot

From left, Brian M. Ashton of the FAA, Christine Walsh and James Walsh gather in the aviation museum in the couple’s Santa Barbara home. That’s where Mr. Ashton presented Mr. Walsh with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, which goes to pilots who have flown for 50 years or more since their first solo flight.

Longtime pilot James Walsh was on cloud nine Thursday, and he didn’t even need an airplane.

The 85-year-old Santa Barbara resident was paid a visit by an FAA representative, who gave him the agency’s most prestigious award, one given to pilots with at least 50 years of flying time.

Brian M. Ashton, the FAASTeam program manager from the FAA office in Van Nuys, presented him with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

The award was presented to Mr. Walsh in his home’s museum of World War I and II aviation memorabilia from the U.S., Germany, Italy, Soviet Union and Japan. Mr. Walsh has collected everything from pilots’ gear to the instrument panel of a P-51 Mustang, the fighter bomber used during World War II. He has everything from a parachute to figurines to magazines to a U.S. sector sign from the post World War II days of a divided Berlin.

He also has many model airplanes, and he held one as Mr. Ashton read him a letter recognizing his long service as a pilot. By the way, Mr. Walsh still likes to fly a single-engine plane around Southern California.

On this day, Mr. Walsh was all smiles with the FAA’s recognition. The St. Louis native received the award as his wife, Christine Walsh, and a friend watched. The News-Press was the only media there during the informal ceremony, which was followed by a proud Mr. Walsh giving everyone a tour of his museum, which extends through several rooms and into his garage.

“The FAA recognizes pilots who have been flying 50 or more years with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award,” Mr. Ashton said during the ceremony, reading a letter from the FAA. He said the 50-year period begins with a pilot’s first solo flight.

Mr. Ashton noted the award was the FAA’s prestigious award and is named after Orville and Wilbur Wright, who invented, built and flew the world’s first motor-powered airplane. The brothers’ image appeared on the award that Mr. Ashton handed Mr. Walsh.

The award also includes images of the Wright flier, which Mr. Ashton said “represents the aviation industry’s proud past” and a space plane that represents aviation’s bright future.

Mr. Ashton noted the award, which goes to U.S. citizens with the proper aviation certification, recognizes pilots’ knowledge of aviation and their commitment to safety.

“Jim, you’ve been a pilot for a long time,” Mr. Ashton told Mr. Walsh. “As a general aviation pilot, you have flown all around this country and in other countries.

“You have shared your enthusiasm, commitment and love of aviation with many people,” Mr. Ashton said, noting Mr. Walsh’s love for airplanes was evident in his home museum. “You’ve achieved an incredible milestone and are deserving of this award. It is fitting that you receive it with family and friends.

“So on behalf of the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration and the manager of the Van Nuys FSDO (Flight Standards District Office), it is my honor to present to you, the Master Pilot Award,” he said.

“There you go,” he said, handing it to him.

Mrs. Walsh and Mr. Walsh’s friend immediately cheered. Mrs. Walsh applauded.

“Thank you, Brian!” Mr. Walsh said, his smile constant.

“Congratulations,” Mr. Ashton said.

Mr. Ashton also gave Mr. Walsh the first temporary aviation certificate that was issued to him in May 1971. “Remember that?”

He also gave Mr. Walsh a file of the paperwork that the pilot submitted to the FAA over the years.

Mr. Ashton said Mr. Walsh can go through the papers and say, “I remember filling that out.”

