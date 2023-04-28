NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Judge rejects plea bargain in sexual abuse case

Same suspect is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter for allegedly causing deadly, head-on crash

A judge has rejected a proposed plea bargain on a sexual abuse case involving a Goleta man, who was later charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for allegedly causing a head-on crash that killed two young Lompoc women.

In the earlier case, the defendant, Kyle Nelson, 23, was charged with two felony counts of oral copulation upon a child younger than 14 between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, 2020. A third felony count charged him with lewd or lascivious act upon a child.

Prosecutors alleged the young male victim was prevented from resisting the defendant due to an intoxicating, anesthetic or controlled substance, and that the victim was unconscious of the nature of the act by being unconscious and/or asleep.

The reason the judge nullified the tentative plea bargain stems directly from the fact that Mr. Nelson was later charged in the fatal Oct. 28 collision on State Route 1 in Gaviota that took the lives of Jenna Corrin Causby, 19, and Dorothy Guthrie, 20.

Prosecutors decided to call off the deal, and they asked the court to rule that the agreed-upon plea bargain was invalid.

“The Court granted the People’s request and rejected the prior plea agreement,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod told the News-Press. “The case was on for sentencing when the new vehicular homicide case occurred.”

The prosecutor declined to comment on the terms of Mr. Nelson’s plea bargain.

“I was not (at the time) the DDA assigned to that case so I can’t comment on any prior negotiations,” he said.

“That being said, certain factors such as a lack of a criminal history and doing well while released from custody, are factors in mitigation that we would use in negotiating a plea,” the deputy district attorney said.

“When those factors cease to exist (i.e. the defendant is alleged to have committed a new serious offense, in this case vehicular homicide), our position is that the defendant should not get the benefit of that previous deal.”

Mr. Nelson appeared in court Wednesday on both cases, to set a date for a preliminary hearing on the vehicular homicide case, and for a pretrial readiness and settlement conference on the sexual abuse case.

Neither happened, however, and both cases were continued until May 31.

If convicted of all charges in both cases, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in state prison.

In the vehicular homicide case, the defendant pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one felony count of driving under the influence of any drug causing injury.

Prosecutors added a special allegation that Mr. Nelson committed the offense while released from custody on the sexual abuse charges. Now he’s back behind bars in Santa Barbara County Jail, where he is being held on $600,000 bail.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Mr. Nelson was driving a Ford C-Max south on State Route 1 at 80 mph on Oct. 28 when he approached a northbound Chevy Malibu driven by Ms. Causby. Ms. Guthrie was her passenger.

The 4 a.m. crash occurred as Mr. Nelson overtook slower southbound traffic directly ahead of his vehicle, and he allegedly chose to pass them by illegally driving over the solid double yellow line, the CHP said. He ended up driving south in the No. 1 northbound lane, directly into the path of Ms. Causby’s car, according to the CHP.

Ms. Causby, realizing the defendant’s vehicle was traveling the wrong way, turned her Malibu to the right in an attempt to avoid a head-on crash, the CHP said.

At the same time, however, Mr. Nelson turned his Ford to the left, and the front of his vehicle collided head-on with the front of her Malibu, the CHP said.

The force of the collision rotated both vehicles in a counterclockwise direction.

The Malibu was propelled to the east shoulder, where it came to rest facing a westerly direction. The Ford came to rest in the northbound lanes, facing a westerly direction.

After the collision, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to tackle the fire and pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Mr. Nelson sustained major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

