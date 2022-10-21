NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Lompoc woman pleads guilty to hit and run

A Lompoc woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of hit and run for knocking down a woman outside a Lompoc discount dollar store with her car and then driving over her before fleeing the area.

The defendant, Mary Alice Brown, appeared in court Wednesday for a scheduled conference to set a date for a preliminary hearing when she switched her plea from not guilty to guilty, prosecutors said.

Ms. Brown, 67, had been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 2, at which time she will be sentenced to two years felony probation and 120 days in custody, which can be served on alternative sentencing if she qualifies, prosecutors said.

Ms. Brown was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run in the Aug. 8 incident that left the 51-year-old victim in critical condition.

Investigators said a witness reported seeing Ms. Brown’s car strike the victim, knocking her to the ground, and driving over her before leaving the scene. The victim was airlifted to the hospital with injuries to her chest and legs.

