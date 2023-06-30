NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Medical treatment not started for suspect in courtroom fire

Man was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial

A Nipomo man — who was charged with setting a fire inside a Santa Maria courtroom in February but declared mentally incompetent to stand trial more than two months ago — has not yet begun to get the medical treatment a judge ordered him to receive in May, prosecutors said.

Instead, the defendant, Eric Wolfgang Spies, 31, remains locked up at the Santa Barbara County Jail on no bail.

The court was supposed to hear a review of Mr. Spies’ treatment progress a week ago, on June 22, but that did not happen, according to Deputy District Attorney Austin Ingalls, the prosecutor handling the case.

“We did not receive an update as to Mr. Spies’ treatment,” the prosecutor told the News-Press Tuesday. “Mr. Spies is still housed in Santa Barbara County Jail and is waiting for a spot to become available within the State Hospital. The case was continued to 08/10/2023 for another status check.”

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Michael Duffy ruled April 20 that Mr. Spies was not legally competent to stand trial, which means he is mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them and cannot take part in his own defense.

On May 11, Judge Duffy ordered that the defendant be transported to the Department of State Hospitals to receive restoration services in a locked facility. The court also authorized forced medication compliance.

The Department of State Hospitals will decide where he receives his treatment. There are numerous locked DHS facilities all over the state, Prosecutor Ingalls told the News-Press previously. “Some of the ones close to us are Atascadero State Hospital and Coalinga State Hospital.”

Mr. Spies’ case is being heard in San Luis Obispo County because a Santa Barbara County judge, without specifying why, declared early on that it would be a conflict of interest for a local judge to preside over his criminal case.

The issue arose on March 2, when Mr. Spies’ attorney expressed doubts about his client’s mental competency. Criminal proceedings against Mr. Spies were suspended.

Mr. Spies has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of arson and second-degree commercial burglary in connection with the Feb. 18 incident in which he allegedly broke into a Santa Maria courtroom and set a fire, triggering the sprinkler system.

Court officials said the combination of flames and water caused extensive damage to furniture, wall paneling, cabinetry, carpeting and court records. They estimated the cost to be about $750,000.

Mr. Spies allegedly went to the Santa Maria court complex, ignored a security guard’s order to leave and broke two glass doors to gain entry into the criminal court building. Once inside, he allegedly forced his way into a courtroom, pulling the doors so hard that he broke the wood frames on the top of the doors.

Court officials allege he then started a fire on the defense counsel’s chair, which spread to the table and carpet. The fire was so hot that it melted the lights in the ceiling and caused the sprinklers to come on, court officials said.

The defendant reportedly told the security guard he had received a notice about an upcoming hearing on a misdemeanor vandalism case and went to the court complex on Feb. 18, a Saturday, to see where he had to show up.

