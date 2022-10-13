NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Murder/fentanyl suspects appear in court

Two men accused of murder for allegedly supplying fentanyl to an individual who subsequently overdosed and died appeared in court Wednesday for the start of their preliminary hearing.

Jonathan Eric Fleischer, 40, and Edward William Wysel, 52, are charged with murder in the death of Z. Raymond, prosecutors said in their four-count felony complaint. The victim died sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 10.

The co-defendants are also charged with transportation for sales of a controlled substance. The charge carries a special allegation that they committed great bodily injury to the victim.

Other special allegations charge them with committing aggravating factors in that the crime involved great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm or other acts “disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness,” and engaged in violent conduct that “indicates a serious danger to society.”

A third special allegation accuses them of committing a serious/violent/registerable sex offense felony.

Count three of the complaint alleges that on or about Aug. 11, they committed the crime of transportation for sales of a controlled substance, fentanyl.

And count four charges them with possession for sale of a controlled substance, fentanyl.

Following the preliminary hearing, the judge will decide if prosecutors presented enough evidence to bind the defendants over for trial.

This is the second case being prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office involving people accused of murder for supplying drugs to someone who died as a result.

