NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Officials discuss status of State Street parklets

The Cruisery adds the Fourth of July touch Tuesday to its parklet on State Street. The city of Santa Barbara is continuing to allow parklets in the 400 through 1300 blocks.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series about State Street parklets.

Last week, the Santa Barbara City Council looked to the future of the Downtown Promenade by extending the closure of lower State Street and the use of that space by pedestrians, bicyclists and diners at a series of outdoor restaurant parklets beyond the original Dec. 31 deadline.

As a result, lower State Street will remain closed to motorists on the 500 to 1200 blocks. Parklets also will be allowed on the 400 and 1300 blocks and the zero blocks of West Victoria Street. Motorists will be allowed, but will have to follow revised vehicle configurations now in place.

The council vote extended the temporary emergency ordinance authorizing the partial closure of State Street to traffic and allowing for the parklets to operate in the public right-of-way until Dec. 31, 2026 or the adoption of the completed State Street Master Plan, whichever comes first.

The question, however, remains: What’s the status of the parklets today in terms of the number of State Street parklet owners who have applied for a permanent business license, their compliance with ADA and other requirements and the removal of those found to be in noncompliance?

The News-Press reached out to Downtown Plaza and Parking officials for answers. They responded on June 27, just prior to the council meeting when the State Street closure/parklet vote took place

BUSINESS LICENSES

Currently there are 82 parklets up and running throughout Santa Barbara, 38 of which are on the State Street Promenade.

As of June 27, the day of the council vote, 37 of the 38 State Street parklet owners now operating on the Promenade had applied for a license to operate in the public right-of-way, according to Meghan Salas, the parking programs supervisor.

“One existing facility has not applied, and one new facility is proposed and in the application process. The existing facility could still complete the application process and receive a license before the administrative citation deadline.”

The deadline for applying was May 1, and city staff spent two weeks conducting inspections to make sure they met ADA, stormwater and design requirements.

“Twenty-eight have passed inspections and have either been issued a license or are just pending final signatures,” Ms. Salas said.

None of the remaining applications have been rejected, she added.

“We are still in that process for businesses that are missing required items for the application package or need to revise their facilities for compliance with requirements,” she said.

“On June 5, we issued a Notice of Violation to all businesses without an Outdoor Business Facility License. On June 13, we issued Administrative Citations for all who had still not completed the process. We will be issuing final Administrative Citations early next week.” That’s this week, the week of July 3.

“Those that are currently in the enforcement process for not yet completing a license agreement may still provide the required documents as long as they do so before the end of the enforcement process,” Ms. Salas said. “They will owe fines for the issued administrative citations.

“We are still actively working with all remaining applicants to help them get a license agreement in place. Seven businesses are still in process, one existing facility has not yet submitted an application, and one proposed facility is still pending.”

Parklet owners who do not complete their applications or have not revised their facilities to comply with ADA and other requirements by the deadline contained in their final administrative citation will be issued removal notices, Ms. Salas said.

PARKLET COMPLIANCE AND REMOVAL

To date, six parklets have received final notices of removal.

“These businesses have lost their parklet privileges because they failed to comply with federal, state and local laws and regulations that require facilities to be accessible to people with disabilities, despite being given multiple opportunities over a period of several months to correct deficiencies,” Sarah Clark, downtown plaza and parking manager, said at the time.

Five of the six parklets were owned by five Santa Barbara restaurants: Taza Mediterranean Street Kitchen, 413 State St.; Ca’Dario Restaurant, 37 E. Victoria St.; Courthouse Tavern, 129 E. Anapamu St.; Trattoria Vittoria, 30 E. Victoria St.; and Foxtail Kitchen and Bar, 14 E. Cota St. The sixth restaurant was Folded Hills Winery, 1294 Coast Village Road, Montecito.

These parklet owners appealed to the Santa Barbara City Council to grant them more time, but the council turned them down.

So did they comply and take down their parklets?

“Yes, all have been removed,” Ms. Salas said.

At one time, staff said there were eight parklets, not six, that had received notices of removal. So what’s the status of the other two?

“One called us back shortly (within one hour) after we posted the notice saying that they did have a (ADA-compliant) table but were not fully set up when we had come by,” she said. “I immediately (within 15 minutes) returned to the business and confirmed that they did, in fact, have a compliant table and reminded them that future noncompliance with ADA would lead to an immediate removal notice. The other business removed their facility without appealing.”

Staff also said a while back that there were five more parklets that were not in compliance but still not yet far enough along in the inspection process to warrant removal. Instead they received administrative citations and fines.

So what’s their status?

“The noncompliant facilities on the State Street Promenade have either been brought into compliance and received a license or must come into compliance to receive a license by the deadline of the final administrative citations which will be issued next week (meaning this week).”

Only the parklets on the State Street Promenade (1300-400 blocks) are required to meet the design and stormwater requirements and have an Outdoor Business Facility License. All parklets citywide must comply with ADA requirements. Fifteen parklets on side streets to State Street are not included in the State Street Promenade designation.

Focusing on just ADA requirements, four parklets throughout the city are currently out of compliance, or compliance has not yet been confirmed, Ms. Salas said.

“We will be reinspecting in early July and moving on to an administrative citation for those still not in compliance,” she said. “All four are not on the State Street Promenade.”

