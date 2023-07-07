NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Ojai drug dealer pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, methamphetamine

An Ojai drug dealer who overdosed in his car last month in Carpinteria pleaded guilty Wednesday to three felony drug sales charges including the possession for sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

He also pleaded guilty to the possession for sale and sale of ketamine, another felony, as well as the aggravating factors alleged.

The defendant, Christopher Elizalde, 26, is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 9 for sentencing, “at which time the remaining counts and allegations will be dismissed,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis told the News-Press.

“The plea agreement is for a two-year felony probation, 270 days in jail with early release to a residential drug treatment program, and other terms and conditions as outlined by Probation at the time of sentencing,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Elizalde remained in custody as of Thursday on $260,000 bail.

He was arrested on April 22 by sheriff’s deputies who responded around 3:15 p.m. to the 5900 block of Birch Street in Carpinteria to a report of a man who was unresponsive in his car.

When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Mr. Elizalde, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia in his lap. Also in the vehicle, deputies found a large quantity of dangerous drugs including suspected fentanyl, M30 pills, cocaine and ketamine.

Sheriff’s deputies worked with detectives from the Special Investigations Bureau to author search and arrest warrants for Mr. Elizalde and his Ojai residence.

Later that evening, at approximately 8:30 p.m., detectives served a search warrant at his home in the 1200 block of Gregory Street in Ojai, where they reported recovering additional fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone M30 pills and cocaine.

As a result of their investigation, approximately 2.9 ounces of ketamine, 1.82 pounds of fentanyl, 1.16 pounds of cocaine, 4.6 ounces of heroin, 4.7 ounces of methamphetamine, 616 oxycodone M30 pills, and 50 benzodiazepine pills were taken off the streets, the sheriff’s office said.

Mr. Elizalde pleaded not guilty at his first arraignment on April 27. A preliminary hearing in his case was held on May 11, at which time he was held to answer on the charged felony offenses and ordered to stand trial.

He pleaded not guilty again May 31 to nine felony counts filed against him, including possession for sale of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, heroin and methamphetamine, M30 fentanyl pills, Xanax and Clonazepam, and possession for sale and the sale of ketamine.

M30 fentanyl pills are counterfeit oxycodone, which sells under the brand name OxyContin. Real oxycodone are typically blue pills that come stamped with the “M” on one side and the milligrams on the other (10, 20, 30, etc.).

Counterfeit oxycodone looks the same but always with “30” imprinted on the back. They are created using some other base, usually acetaminophen (Tylenol), and pressed with fentanyl. Most are manufactured in large labs in Mexico by the cartels, using ingredients from China, and then sent in bulk to the United States.

Ketamine is an anesthetic used on people and animals. It is generally abused as an hallucinogenic, and it comes in either liquid or powder form.

