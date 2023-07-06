NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Opposed to State Street closure

Cars Are Basic President Scott Wenz talks to the News-Press about allowing traffic back on downtown Santa Barbara street

A bicyclist goes past the parklets Tuesday on lower State Street, which has been closed to traffic since 2020.

Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series on parklets and the closure of lower State Street in Santa Barbara.

At least two dozen speakers appeared before the Santa Barbara City Council last week to voice their opinions about whether part of lower State Street should continue to be closed to traffic past Dec. 31 so that the outdoor dining parklets could remain on the downtown promenade.

The speakers were divided.

Some voiced strong enthusiasm for keeping the status quo so they and others could continue to eat and shop and just walk around the promenade without having to dodge traffic. Others opposed the idea, citing a drop in retail sales, staff reductions in stores, and increased storefront vacancies.

One voice, however, was conspicuously absent, that of Scott Wenz, president of Cars Are Basic Inc., an all-volunteer advocacy group for motorists.

One would think it would have been the perfect opportunity for him to take advantage of the public spotlight and argue passionately on behalf of a driver’s right to cruise down State Street, maybe not even to shop or dine but simply to take a gander at the historic architecture along both sides of the city’s main artery.

But he didn’t show up.

Speakers at Santa Barbara City Council meetings have been divided on whether the city should continue to keep lower State Street closed and allow dining parklets.

“To what benefit would it have been for CAB to have waited in the gallery, listen to what the staff and council have already stated is their position?” he said Sunday in response to a News-Press query. “We have submitted letters (before) based upon fact and never been given the courtesy of a ‘thank you for your input and public works data.’

“You will see that CAB has shown repeatedly before council. Commented on failed bike, street narrowing, and closing projects. Not once has the council or any member of the council used their prerogative to open their mic, asked us specific questions as to our objections and then turned to staff to justify their positions based upon fact.

“When staff cannot defend their projects based upon fact and are hired guns for a

specific political point of view. it becomes an exercise in futility.”

Mr. Wenz, as CAB president, nevertheless tried again last week, filing a letter of objection and position regarding staff’s recommendation to continue the closure of State Street and presence of parklets on the promenade.

Sarah Gorman, city clerk services manager, confirmed that his letter was, in fact, delivered to the Santa Barbara City Council.

“As you will notice, (it) was never commented on by either staff or council,” Mr. Wenz said.

So what did the letter say?

Dated June 27, the same day as the council vote, and addressed to Mayor Randy Rowse and the council, Mr. Wenz blasted the idea of keeping much of lower State Street closed to traffic and permitting the parklets to stay beyond Dec. 31.

“Once again a bad proposal is before the Santa Barbara Council,” he said. “The CAB Board is unanimously opposed to the continued closing of State Street and parklets that interfere with both traffic flow and street parking in support of needed private enterprise. It is part of a failed transportation policy, and a decades-old failed process.”

He called the closing of State Street a “Palace Coup,” a decision made with little or no public discussion, and claimed that one former city official gave a vague reason as to why it was necessary by saying it was to “save” businesses on State Street.

“Note that the answer was not to save retail, restaurants and street vendors,” he said.

Despite his recollection, council members have made it clear why they voted in May 2020 to enact the Economic Recovery Extension and Transition Ordinance that closed State Street to traffic between the 500 and 1200 blocks and allowed the parklets to be there.

Their stated goal was to help Santa Barbara restaurants survive the COVID-19 pandemic during a time when indoor dining was restricted and people had to stay at home or wear masks when venturing out for food, supplies and essential services.

Whatever the reason, the move was a failure, Mr. Wenz said in his June 27 letter to council.

“After two years and massive closing of retail businesses on State Street, and the continued closing of food establishments on the brink, it was clear this policy has failed in its intent,” he said. “With COVID restrictions dropped, there was no justification for continued closing of State Street based upon a ‘pandemic’ of questionable rules and regulations.”

He called statements (allegedly) made by more than one council member that transportation is changing and the street grid has to change with it a case of “blatant political misdirection.”

“Any member of Staff, City Administrator’s office or Council that makes this statement are either woefully ignorant of the truth, or intentionally attempting to change the public’s perception of reality,” he said. “The decades (of) failures in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Jose, Santa Barbara, is proof of this.

“How can anyone view the obvious massive resistance to street narrowing …, closing of main thoroughfares … reversed planning in places like Pasadena, and not see the truth is amazing.

“When significant majorities in neighborhoods repudiate the statement ‘transportation is changing’ and the street grid has to change, it stinks from the top to bottom.

“CAB calls on the council to remove all parklets (and) return the streets to efficiency of both travel and parking,” he said.

Mayor Rowse was asked Monday to respond to Mr. Wenz’s letter which he wrote on behalf of Cars Are Basic.

“I don’t always agree with CAB’s points on transit projects,” the mayor told the News-Press. “My favorite examples are the Las Positas roundabout and the multi-use bike path along Veronica Meadows. These projects, like most government projects, can seem disproportionately expensive, which tends to get CAB’s attention in terms of taxpayer representation.

“While we may disagree, I respect Scott’s willingness to express his opinions in a public forum and his vigilance on these transportation projects. What may or may not be concepts based in social engineering are policies I often find some common ground with those who don’t favor these changes.

“Since my days at UCSB, the use of the privately-owned automobile has been in the crosshairs of urban planners,” the mayor said. “Alternate transportation, public transit and endless planning efforts have been the devices of choice to get us to change our habits.

“There has been mixed (to put it politely) success in these efforts, while in the meantime those who touted ‘no growth’ are suddenly favoring dense housing to ostensibly end up with the same result, i.e., the move away from cars. So, this piece of our cultural puzzle remains in play as it has for decades.”

It turns out that when it came to the council’s vote to continue closing the 500 through 1200 blocks of State Street to traffic so the parklets could remain, the mayor and CAB were mostly in alignment.

CAB wanted all of State Street reopened to motorists. Mayor Rowse favored keeping two blocks closed to vehicles — probably the 500 and 600 blocks where parklets are thriving — so the rest of the street could reopen in order to reverse declining retail sales, stop the exodus of retail employees, allow current non-food businesses to remain in business and fill already-vacant storefronts.

The mayor voted no to maintaining the status quo past Dec. 31.

He said he understood Mr. Wenz’s frustration and decision not to be there June 27 to address the council publicly and voice his objections.

“Scott speaks frequently in front of Council,” the mayor said. “I will admit that he saw, better than I, that the ship had sailed. I remain disappointed in the logic expressed and the lack of action by our council. I still hold out hope, but I can certainly see where Scott felt he’d be wasting his time.”

On Wednesday, a week after the council vote, Mr. Wenz continued his attack on the closing of State Street, claiming it resulted in a traffic jam before the Fourth of July waterfront fireworks show.

“Had two issues of narrowed roads and lack of freeways on the Fourth,” he said. “Santa Barbara saw massive congestion along the beach (Cabrillo) because of State Street closing and the collateral roads that are being narrowed with loss of capacity. This started hours before the fireworks event. It has always been problematic, but this was far worse than before. A CAB member lives down there and was amazed how bad it was over the years before.”

He added that a CAB friend who lives in the San Jose area reported similar problems up north.

“The area is being infected with the anti-car narrow streets,” Mr. Wenz said. “The freeways were traveling at 25 mph with tens of thousands leaving fireworks events. Throw in a true emergency, and you see the problem.”

He pointed to the issue of buses and emergency response.

“Here you have it on a one-day day event that was for enjoyment, and the traffic grid all over the state ground to almost a halt,” Mr. Wenz said.

“Wait until the next 1924 earthquake, and the streets are incapable of meeting the emergency needs.”

