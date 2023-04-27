NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Owners of dining parklets appeal order for removal

City official says State Street businesses refuse to take them down

The owners of eight Santa Barbara dining parklets are fighting back against the city’s order to remove them for failing to comply with ADA accessibility requirements.

City staffers who issued removal notices for the noncompliant outdoor business facilities gave them until Monday to take them down, but they refused to do so, according to Meghan Salas, the city’s parking programs supervisor.

“All businesses which were issued a removal notice for their outdoor business facility had to either remove them by the end of the day (Monday) or submit an appeal to the city council,” she told the News-Press.

“It is my understanding that many, if not all, plan to appeal. Businesses that appeal do not need to remove the facility during the appeal process. A tentative appeal hearing has been scheduled for the May 23 city council meeting.”

Two of the businesses are on the 400 block of State Street, she said. The remainder are spread throughout the city.

The Santa Barbara City Council could give the parklet owners more time to comply with ADA accessibility requirements for people with disabilities, in which case the parklets would remain in operation as long as they meet the new deadline.

However, “if the removal notices are upheld by city council, and the businesses choose not to comply, the city will remove the facilities and bill the businesses for any associated costs,” Ms. Salas said. “We are hopeful that businesses will comply with the removal notices.”

There are five more parklets that remain noncompliant with the ADA requirements, but they are not as far along in the inspection process, and will be receiving administrative citations and fines.

“We are working on the Notices of Administrative Citation for these businesses,” Ms. Salas said. “The citations will include a 14-day compliance deadline.

“As we are still in the process of preparing the citation notices, I do not yet have a date for that deadline. The citation notices should go out in early May.”

One of these businesses is on State Street and did not submit an application for an Outdoor Business Facility License, now required for businesses with parklets on the Downtown Promenade, Ms. Salas said.

“Facilities without a license must be removed by the end of May.”

The city’s deadline for full ADA compliance was Dec. 1.

Parklets located on the Downtown Promenade, including those on the 400 and 1300 blocks of State Street, also must meet stormwater runoff and design requirements.

The deadline for meeting the stormwater runoff requirements also was Dec. 1. The deadline for adhering to the new design requirements was Feb. 1.

The last time the city inspected to check on stormwater runoff requirements, they found two parklets remained noncompliant.

The last time they checked on design requirements, they found eight parklets remained noncompliant for “more significant” issues. “We expect to see minor issues resolved as businesses submit applications for license agreements (required by May 1),” Ms. Salas said.

The major design changes to State Street facilities include painting the parklets to match the approved color palette (dark grays, browns, and black); removal of lighting from trees and over sidewalks; removal of visible advertising, signs, logos, etc.; and removal of turf grass.

“We will be performing final inspections on these facilities at the same time as the Outdoor Business Facility License inspections, which are currently scheduled for the first two weeks of May,” she said.

“As it currently stands, we will conduct an onsite inspection of each facility to confirm compliance with all requirements and verify that the facility matches the specs as submitted with the application.

“License agreements will be signed with all facilities with approved applications,” she said. “Any outdoor business facility on the State Street Promenade which is not in full compliance with all requirements (design, stormwater, ADA, fire lane) will not receive a license and will be required to remove the outdoor business facility.”

Currently there are 92 parklets throughout the city.

Staff say they have received 34 applications for licenses from businesses on lower State Street with existing parklets, and three from businesses who want to install new parklets.

They expect to receive 10 more applications from businesses with existing parklets that had not yet submitted them by Tuesday.

