NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Parklets in limbo

Fate uncertain for 41 dining areas not on State Street

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Parklets such as this one at Restaurant Roy at 7 W. Carrillo St. are in limbo. No one knows what will happen to it and 40 other parklets scattered in Santa Barbara and on Montecito’s Coast Village Road.

Editor’s note: This is a continuation of a News-Press series this summer on parklets and State Street.

The parklets on lower State Street will be around for at least another year, thanks to the Santa Barbara City Council.

That’s because the council voted June 27 to continue the closure of the downtown promenade beyond Dec. 31 and at the same time allow the parklets to stay there as well as others nearby.

The problem is they only account for half the parklets now operating in Santa Barbara.

According to staff, there are 82 parklets up and running in the city. Thirty-eight of them are on the promenade (500-1200 blocks) and the 400 and 1300 blocks of State. Another three are on the zero block of West Victoria.

The council agreed that they could remain until Dec. 31, 2026, or until the council adopts and enacts into law the new State Street Master Plan, whichever is earlier.

The fate of parklets on some streets is uncertain, despite the fact that they are just a block from the protected parklets on State Street.

But the other 41 are left in limbo, their owners unsure of their fate after the end of the year.

Where are they?

“They are scattered throughout the city; many are in the general downtown area, but also on Milpas, San Andres, Coast Village Road, and the Mesa,” Meghan Salas, the city’s parking programs supervisor, told the News-Press.

Some, on side streets connecting State to Chapala, including West Carrillo and West Figueroa, are just a block or two from State but nevertheless remain in jeopardy.

The parklet at bouchon and other restaurants in the zero block of West Victoria Street can remain until Dec. 31, 2026 or until the State Street Master Plan is adopted, whichever comes first.

What’s going to happen to these 41 parklets? Will they have to be removed after Dec. 31?

At this point, no one knows for sure.

That’s why the council voted June 27 to ask staff to return to them with recommendations addressing the state of the parklets throughout the city, including whether to allow the continued presence of the other 41.

“So far, it has been anything goes for parklets throughout the city. Some are really thoughtfully designed, and some are more hastily thrown together,” Councilmember Kristen Sneddon told the News-Press.

She’s the one who made the motion asking for staff feedback regarding the parklets citywide.

“There are roughly as many parklets off State Street as there are on State Street, and people seem to really enjoy eating outdoors,” Councilmember Sneddon said. “There is a lot to consider when looking at a more permanent citywide parklet program beyond Dec. 31.

“In El Pueblo Viejo, there will need to be more uniform design guidelines that are approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission, and everywhere throughout the city, each parklet needs to be safe, clean, and ADA compliant.

“On June 27, Council asked staff to come back with a draft citywide ordinance to address these concerns. It may be that parklets are only considered safe on streets with certain widths or speed limits, and there may be a maximum number of parking spaces on a block that could be taken by parklets. Staff is working these details out, including whether there would be a sunset date, or date for evaluation of the success of the program.”

According to staff, it’s way too soon to say what their recommendations might be, or when they will report back to the council.

“Council directed us to develop a permanent program for parklets outside of the Promenade,” Sarah Clark, the city’s downtown plaza and parking manager, told the News-Press. “We will begin that process soon.

“It is going to be an involved process that will likely require review by a number of decision-making bodies, including HLC, ABR (Architectural Board of Review), and (council) Ordinance Committee. As a result, at this point I don’t have any more information about when that program might come online or what it might look like.”

Ms. Salas declined to speculate on what might happen to the 41 other parklets should the council not act in time to keep them operating beyond Dec. 31.

“As Sarah mentioned, we have only just begun the process of creating this new program and therefore cannot speak to when this program would be ready to go,” Ms. Salas said.

“The program might include some sort of council direction on transitioning the temporary parklets to permanent, but we don’t yet know what that will look like so it would be premature to discuss what may or may not need to be removed.”

