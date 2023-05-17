NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors say peeping suspect’s lawyer plans to seek suspension of criminal proceedings

The attorney for Justin Asinobi — the man charged with 26 counts of unlawful electronic peeping — is planning to ask a judge to suspend criminal proceedings against him because of his alleged mental health problems, prosecutors said.

Lawyers for both sides had been talking about possible resolutions to the case, but the last time they appeared in court, May 3, all such discussion was put to a stop, according to Deputy District Attorney Dalia Granados.

“The case was continued to June 21,” she told the News-Press. “Defense is filing a mental health diversion petition.”

Mr. Asinobi pleaded not guilty to the 26 charges, all misdemeanors, at his arraignment.

Prosecutors say if the case goes to trial and he is convicted, the defendant could get up to six months in Santa Barbara County Jail for each count.

The defendant, 23, has been charged with unlawful electronic peeping between Oct. 1, 2021 and Feb. 15, 2022.

The complaint filed against him alleges that he “willfully and unlawfully used a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera or photographic camera to secretly videotape, film, photograph or record by electronic means another identifiable person, or through the clothing worn by that other person, for the purpose of viewing the body or undergarments worn by that other person, without that person’s knowledge or consent.”

Prosecutors allege he hid multiple devices in private homes where people had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

By filing the motion for diversion, the defense is not questioning Mr. Asinobi’s legal competency to stand trial, Prosecutor Granados said.

According to a statute, when pretrial Mental Health Diversion is requested, the court, in its discretion, and after considering the positions of the defense and prosecution, may grant pretrial diversion to a defendant if he meets the eligibility requirements and is suitable for that diversion.

Eligibility is based on whether a defendant has been diagnosed with a mental disorder including, but not limited to, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder, but excluding antisocial personality disorder, borderline personality disorder and pedophilia.

“Evidence of the defendant’s mental disorder shall be provided by the defense and shall include a diagnosis or treatment for a diagnosed mental disorder within the last five years by a qualified mental health expert,” the statute says.

“In opining that a defendant suffers from a qualifying disorder, the qualified mental health expert may rely on an examination of the defendant, the defendant’s medical records, arrest reports or any other relevant evidence.”

For any defendant who satisfies the eligibility requirements, the court must consider whether the defendant is suitable for pretrial diversion based on a qualified mental health expert stating his symptoms caused, contributed to, or motivated the alleged criminal behavior and that he would respond to mental health treatment.

The defendant would have to consent to diversion, and agree to waive his right to speedy trial.

He also must not pose an unreasonable risk of danger to public safety if treated in the community.

It’s likely the judge would agree with the last criteria, given that Mr, Asinobi was granted pretrial supervised release based on his lack of criminal history, age and lack of new violations.

The terms and conditions of his release are: no contact with all victims, stay away from Isla Vista, GPS monitoring, reside with his parents, a curfew of not being able to leave his home before 7 a.m. and being home by 10 p.m., no electronics/recording devices except for accessing his father’s computer for the purposes of school and medical reasons, and a cellphone with the condition of only using it to call his parents and for medical purposes.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com