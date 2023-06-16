NEWS-PRESS EXCLUSIVE: Red, white and blue

Patriotic residents drive vehicles with flags to celebrate holiday

Some of the participants of the Flag Day cruise pose for a group photo at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Flag Day was this past Wednesday, and the often overlooked holiday received a bit more traction in Goleta and Santa Barbara this year.

Flag Day celebrates the creation of the American flag and is meant to honor the beginnings of this country. This year, a group of locals took it upon themselves to raise awareness about the holiday and show their appreciation for America as they drove down various streets with plenty of flags attached to each vehicle.

In fact, there were flags on approximately 20 vehicles. They varied from cars to trucks in the Flag Day car cruise, which stretched from Goleta to Montecito and back north to La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara.

Several flags are attached to a car in the Flag Day cruise.

“Just think of all the millions of men and women that fought for that flag,” one of the drivers, Lynn Behrens, told the News-Press. “I think we should make a fuss over it like we do Memorial Day or Veterans Day, I think the flag’s very important.”

The drive started at the Costco parking lot in Goleta at 5 p.m. and wound its way around the city before ending about an hour later at the parking lot outside Islands Restaurant at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara. The participating cars could be identified by their multiple flags per car — and by the many participants who wore some variety of red, white and blue attire to celebrate.

“There’s a lot of people celebrating flags this month, and we want to celebrate our flag this month,” Christy Lozano, one of the drivers and a veteran, told the News-Press.

Flag Day cruise participants reach their final destination: La Cumbre Plaza. The cruise involved approximately 20 vehicles.

As the variety of trucks, sedans, SUVs and other cars drove into the Islands Restaurant parking lot, lined with several flags a piece, one attendee noted the lack of political flags. No pro-Trump, pro-Biden or otherwise motivated flags could be seen in the parade.

“Sometimes holidays come and go, and we have to educate people about the holiday, if we raise awareness we can do that,” said Mrs. Lozano.

“The flag is an important part of our country.”

